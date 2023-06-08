Beta Motorcycles Releases 2024 300 RX

The following press release is from Beta Motorcycles USA:

The New 2024 300 RX Model Release

Beta USA is proud to release details of their 2024 300 RX model designed for Motocross. Since releasing this model in 2021 to the USA only, the bike has gained popularity worldwide. Being a limited production model means only a select few have had the opportunity to own and ride one.

The 300 RX is a moto bike like no other, with features such as a two-position MAP ignition and an adjustable power valve that works independently from the MAP switch that allows riders and racers to create a power delivery that can be altered as much as thirty percent! Add to this electric start, Kayaba (KYB) suspension front and rear, and a look that can only come from Italian designers, the 300 RX is a bike to add to your collection.

Other features include a 19” rear wheel, six-position handlebar adjustment (front to back), Silicone cooling hoses, plated exhaust pipe, billet aluminum chain adjuster blocks, an oil filler plug, push button seat removal with a quick access air filter, gripper seat cover, and a dual material rear sprocket for more durability. The idea behind all of these top-shelf components is simple, to allow the rider to focus on the ride without the need to add parts after their purchase.

Beta engineers worked for more than two years to develop the 300’s power delivery to ensure the right amount of power was obtained. A Keihin 38mm carburetor along with the V-Force Reeds ensured no gaps or stumbles in the power delivery. Finished off with a six-speed transmission with a hydraulic clutch makes the perfect combination for moto and even off-road racing.

The chassis is complemented with Nissin brakes front and rear mated to Galfer wave-style brake rotors for one of the most progressive braking packages in the industry. New colors and updated graphics complete the package for 2024. Every 300 RX comes with an Acerbis matching Moto stand.

Beta recommends reaching out to your local Beta dealer to secure a new 300 RX as the production is limited.