46.46-Acre Austin Motocross Park for Sale Near Downtown Austin, Texas

June 8, 2023 11:40am | by:
46.46-Acre Austin Motocross Park for Sale Near Downtown Austin, Texas

Austin Motocross Park, located in Del Valle, Texas, is currently for sale. Since 2003, the property served as a public motocross training practice track, providing multiple options for riders with different skillsets. The property is about 46 acres and is located just 10 minutes away from the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport and 20 minutes from downtown Austin, Texas.

Austin Motocross Park
Location: 14600 Pearce Ln
Del Valle, TX 78617

Property overview:

14600 Pearce Lane is a 46.46-acre track located on the north side of Pearce Lane in Del Valle. The property is ideally situated less than 7 miles (approximately 10 min) from the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport and just 2.35 miles to the 130 Tollway, Austin’s fastest north / south bound connection. Just east of the site is Hines’ planned residential and commercial hub “Mirador” project, which will bring over 2,500 single-family homes and 75 acres of commercial space to the area. The site is currently operating as an outdoor Motocross track facility - the track and its ancillary equipment can be purchased with the real estate (reach out to broker to discuss).

Property Details

  • Approximately 46 acres
  • Opportunity Zone
  • Fully operational track, including equipment
  • Lighted for nighttime use
  • Austin ETJ
  • 3 miles to circuit of the Americas
  • 20 minutes to downtown Austin
  • 3-phase power | City Water

For pricing, contact:
Perry Horton
512-415-4565
perry@leadcommercial.com

