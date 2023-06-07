Welcome to Save of the Day presented by Mips where we will be highlighting close calls, salvage rides, or comeback performances from each week of the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

At the Hangtown Motocross Classic, Haiden Deegan was looking for his first career moto victory in the first 250 class moto when his front end hopped out of this rut in the back of the track. Deegan was able to plant his foot and stand it back up while utilizing the power of his Yamaha to keep it on two wheels. Moments later he would re-open the gap on his teammate Justin Cooper and take a momentous first career win.

Video courtesy of Peacock.

