Deegan’s Maiden Moto Win

At the Hangtown Motocross Classic, round two of the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship, Haiden Deegan (Yamaha) earned his maiden Pro Motocross moto win. The #238 earned his maiden moto win in just his seventh start. His 1-4 finishes gave him third overall on the day for his second overall podium to start the season.

Hunter Repeats 3-1

But for the second straight round, Honda HRC’s Hunter Lawrence finished 3-1 for first overall. Hunter earned his 15th career Pro Motocross overall podium finish (in his 43rd start)—and the third overall win of his career.

J-Coop’s 32nd OA podium

Justin Cooper finished 2-2 to earn his first overall podium of the season—and the 32nd overall podium of his career, matching his career number. This weekend was Cooper’s 62 start in the 250 Class, meaning he has over a 50 percent podium finish to date.