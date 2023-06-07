Deegan’s Maiden Moto Win
At the Hangtown Motocross Classic, round two of the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship, Haiden Deegan (Yamaha) earned his maiden Pro Motocross moto win. The #238 earned his maiden moto win in just his seventh start. His 1-4 finishes gave him third overall on the day for his second overall podium to start the season.
Hunter Repeats 3-1
But for the second straight round, Honda HRC’s Hunter Lawrence finished 3-1 for first overall. Hunter earned his 15th career Pro Motocross overall podium finish (in his 43rd start)—and the third overall win of his career.
J-Coop’s 32nd OA podium
Justin Cooper finished 2-2 to earn his first overall podium of the season—and the 32nd overall podium of his career, matching his career number. This weekend was Cooper’s 62 start in the 250 Class, meaning he has over a 50 percent podium finish to date.
Aussie Bros Repeat History
Just one week after Hunter and Jett Lawrence made history to become the first brothers to ever win their respective overall class on the same day in the same AMA Motocross event, the brothers repeated the same feat!
4-for-4
Lucas Mirtl must have called up Wendy’s on Saturday because we have a four-for-four! Jett Lawrence claimed two moto wins at the second round, taking his season start to four moto wins in four moto starts and two overall wins in two event starts. If this is not impressive enough, the #18 has led all 62 of the 450 Class laps completed so far! He was also the fastest overall qualifier—and by over two seconds—for the second straight week.
Jett starting four-for-four is the first rider in the premier class to do so since Eli Tomac started four-for-four in the 2018 Pro Motocross season.
And Jettson is the first rider to go four-for-four AND lead all laps completed to start the season since James Stewart did so in 2008—the year Stew was a perfect 24-0 on his Kawasaki KX450F.
Jett also becomes the first rider to earn their first two premier class AMA Motocross overall wins in back-to-back rounds since Adam Cianciarulo did so in 2020 with the RedBud 2 National and the following round Spring Creek National. The #18 becomes only the 13th rider in AMA Motocross history to do that feat.
Jett’s 2:09.371 in the first moto was the fastest lap of the race, and his 2:10.799 in moto two was also the fastest lap of the race. Quite an impressive start for the Austrailian!
Ferrandis’ 13th OA podium
In his 16th career start in the 450 Class of Pro Motocross, Dylan Ferrandis earned his 13th overall podium. Ferrandis has finished on the podium in 26 out of the 32 450 Class motos he has started to date, and he only has three finishes outside the top five. Three! A tenth, a sixth, and a 36th are his only non-top five finishes in his first 32 motos.
Ferrandis also has:
-Overall Podiums in 14 of 16 events
-Top Ten Overall Finishes in 15 of 16 events
-Top Ten Moto Finishes in 31 of 32 motos
The season is far from over, but Jett Lawrence has an 18-point lead over Ferrandis in the standings.
Webb’s 5th OA Podium
Cooper Webb (4-2 on the day for third overall) earned his fifth career 450 Class overall podium, which came in his 43rd start in the premier class of AMA Motocross. The #2 has one overall win to date—the 2019 Spring Creek National—and his other three overall podiums before this weekend all came on a KTM 450 SX-F, which he started riding for the 2019 season.
SMX Standings Update
Speaking of standings, through 19 rounds (of 31) of the SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX), here are some things to note.
Some 450SMX notes after "Round 19":— Kellen Brauer (@kellenbrauer) June 5, 2023
Cooper Webb now P2, 38 points behind Sexton
Aaron Plessinger moves from 5th to 4th
Adam Cianciarulo moves from 8th to 6th
Jett Lawrence now P19 and into the top 20 cutoff
Justin Starling has been bumped
Cutoff now Kevin Moranz (96 points)
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|
Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|416
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|378
|3
|
Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|339
|4
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|305
|5
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|304
|6
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|273
|7
|
Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|267
|8
|
Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|242
|9
|Justin Hill
|Yoncalla, OR
|212
|10
|Dean Wilson
|Scotland, United Kingdom
|200
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|314
|2
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|253
|3
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|248
|4
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|223
|5
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|206
|6
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon, France
|187
|7
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|187
|8
|Max Anstie
|Newbury, England, United Kingdom
|181
|9
|Max Vohland
|Sacramento, CA
|174
|10
|Enzo Lopes
|Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil
|149
Awards
Privateer Power Award
Ty Masterpool | 7-7 for 6th overall in his 450 Class debut
RC Hard Charger Award
Marshal Weltin | from 39th to 15th in first 450 Class moto
Injury Updates
Jeremy Martin
J-Mart underwent surgery on Sunday morning to repair a broken and dislocated right wrist. There is no timetable for an expected return.
Bryton Carroll
Carroll was one of the handful of riders that went down hard in the start of the second 450 Class moto. He posted on Instagram he has entered concussion protocol.
“Overall I am okay but got put on concussion protocol and we’ll need to take the necessary steps to get back to racing. If all goes to plan I will be lining up next weekend in Colorado.”
Corey Carsten
Carsten was also involved in the 450 Class moto two crash. He posted on Instagram:
“Was lucky to walk away with some bruised ribs and possibly a broken thumb (maybe just jammed) I was 2 laps down and hoped back on the bike and rode around to finish the moto. Hopefully I am all healed up and good for Colorado this weekend”
Cris Prebula
Preubla, also down in the first turn of 450 moto two, posted to Instagram:
“Second moto was not in my favor…. Unfortunately went down. The worst crash I have had in a long timer. Shit happens but you have to get up and push even harder.”
Grant Harlan
Harlan, who suffered a shoulder injury late in the supercross season, was also involved in the moto two 450 Class crash. He tweeted:
“Two of the gnarliest crashes I’ve had this year both landing on my shoulder and somehow thats the only thing that doesnt hurt 😂”
Vlogs/Videos
