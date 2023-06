Electric mountain bikes are becoming wildly popular among motocross riders and racers as another way to branch out beyond the local track and still scratch that riding itch. Husqvarna is one of a few motorcycle manufacturers that has come out with their line of e-bikes and Kris Keefer chats with Pierer Mobility Group's Brandon Lesniak about how to properly maintain an e-bike.

Film/edit: Spencer Owens

Husqvarna MC6