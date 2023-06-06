Easier Cleaning and Degreasing Even at the Track

Don’t worry, Degreaser & Cleaner EZ-Pods are safe on pretty much any surface — they can even be used in the food industry, which definitely has its share of degreasing needs. So, spray down your stuff without worry. Just expect that it’s gonna be cleaner, sooner, because now you can do it on the go. Remember how bad it is to clean your bike a week after you rode it? Of course you do. So don’t wait.

Degreaser & Cleaner EZ-Pods are intended to save you some time, space and money. But if you’re a traditionalist and want to clean and degrease the regular way, you can still pick up the aerosol WD-40 Specialist Degreaser and the non-aerosol WD-40 Specialist Cleaner and Degreaser. The Degreaser & Cleaner EZ-Pods don’t replace those products, they’re just a portable solution and provide customizable degreasing power.

By the way, the H.E.P. Motorsports Suzuki team uses the WD-40 Specialist line of products to maintain the bikes of Ken Roczen, Kyle Chisholm and more. It’s cool to see this OG brand backing the sport, and the mechanics appreciate having the products, for sure. The WD-40 Specialist family offers more than a dozen specialized heavy-duty solutions that help pros get the job done right, and you’ll see them in and around the Twisted Tea H.E.P. Suzuki presented by Progressive Insurance truck.