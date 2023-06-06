Amazing how quickly this paradigm has flipped. Dylan Ferrandis, he of a dominant 2021 450 National Motocross Championship, is now chasing a 19-year-old rookie. Same for two-time Monster Energy Supercross Champion Cooper Webb, who a month ago coulda’ shoulda’ woulda’ been in position to win another supercross crown. In other words, these are two established champions now trying to figure out how to run with someone brand-new to the class.

Both feel, at least, that Hangtown’s round two was better than Fox Raceway’s round one. Ferrandis had a rough go, there. He’s late in getting back on the bike after a long layoff with a concussion in supercross. With limited testing time on all-new Yamaha YZ450F, he was fighting the bike all day Fox Raceway. In fact, he was so beat up that he couldn’t even ride until Wednesday. Finally, he logged a long day of testing before heading to round two.

“Yeah, for sure we did testing this week,” Ferrandis said. “Last week was big learning for us and yeah, we tried more this week at The Farm in Florida. We showed up with a new setup today, but I still struggled a bit in the first moto with arm pump. Second moto we changed the shock. We had tried the shock before but with the new setup the bike was way better. I think now we’re getting close to what I like and what I want with the bike. I was a little disappointed in second moto, I gave the holeshot [got passed] to Jett and Coops because I had it. Yeah, I think that second moto with the setup I had I could have done something better, but I was just stuck behind the KTM boys and couldn’t find a way to pass. Obviously at the end of the moto I was tired, and I gave up a little bit of time in the last lap. We knew as a team that the beginning of the season would be difficult. On the paper it looks not bad, P2 in the championship and 18 points is not too bad. 18 points is a lot, but if you had asked me this question two weeks ago, I would have said, “Yeah I’m going to be outside the top five and far away.” So, I think we have a good base now and this week we’re going to make sure this setup works in practice, and if it does, we will start to train instead of testing. I like doing testing and we always improve the bike and I like it, but at some time we need to train, but right now I use the race as training. That’s the only time I do a moto. I want to do a moto during the week, but I also need to feel good on this bike. We have to have some compromise. We will see next weekend. I hope the track is going to be less dry than today.”