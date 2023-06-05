Videos courtesy of Pro Motocross and NBC Motorsports

Video highlights from the second round (of 11) of the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship. The Hangtown Motocross Classic was also the 19th round of the all-new 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).

Hunter Lawrence (3-1 on Honda) claimed he 250 Class overall win over Justin Cooper (2-2 on Yamaha) and Haiden Deegan (1-4 on Yamaha).

In the premier class, Jett Lawrence (1-1 on Honda) claimed the 450 Class overall win over Dylan Ferrandis (2-3 on Yamaha) Cooper Webb (4-2 on KTM).

Check out the post-race videos for the Hangtown Motocross Classic.

Hangtown Motocross Classic

250 Class Highlights