Results Archive
Motocross
Fox Raceway
Articles
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Haiden Deegan
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Results
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Layne C Michael
  3. Ricky Russell
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Liam Draper
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Ruy Barbosa
Full Results
Motocross
Hangtown Motocross Classic
Articles
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
MXGP of
Latvia
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Kay De Wolf
  2. Roan Van De Moosdijk
  3. Thibault Benistant
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Sat Jun 10
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Luqui Moly Germany
Sun Jun 11
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
High Point
Sat Jun 17
Articles
Full Schedule

Watch: Hangtown Motocross Classic Moto Highlights & Results

June 5, 2023 2:55pm | by:
Videos courtesy of Pro Motocross and NBC Motorsports

Video highlights from the second round (of 11) of the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship. The Hangtown Motocross Classic was also the 19th round of the all-new 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).

Hunter Lawrence (3-1 on Honda) claimed he 250 Class overall win over Justin Cooper (2-2 on Yamaha) and Haiden Deegan (1-4 on Yamaha).

In the premier class, Jett Lawrence (1-1 on Honda) claimed the 450 Class overall win over Dylan Ferrandis (2-3 on Yamaha) Cooper Webb (4-2 on KTM).

Check out the post-race videos for the Hangtown Motocross Classic.

Hangtown Motocross Classic

250 Class Highlights 

450 Class Highlights 

Extended Highlights

SMX Insider Post-Race - Hangtown Motocross Classic 

Post-Race Press Conference

Overall Results

Motocross

Hangtown Motocross Classic - 250

June 3, 2023
Hangtown Motocross Classic
Rancho Cordova, CA United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia Australia3 - 1 Honda CRF250R
2Justin Cooper Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States United States2 - 2 Yamaha YZ250F
3Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States United States1 - 4 Yamaha YZ250F
4Tom Vialle Tom Vialle Avignon France France7 - 3 KTM 250 SX-F
5R.J. Hampshire R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States United States5 - 5 HQV FC250 RE
Full Results
Motocross

Hangtown Motocross Classic - 450

June 3, 2023
Hangtown Motocross Classic
Rancho Cordova, CA United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia Australia1 - 1 Honda CRF450R
2Dylan Ferrandis Dylan Ferrandis Avignon France France2 - 3 Yamaha YZ450F
3Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States United States4 - 2 KTM 450 SX-F
4Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States United States3 - 6 KTM 450 SX-F
5Adam Cianciarulo Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL United States United States5 - 4 Kawasaki KX450SR
Full Results

Championship Standings

Motocross

250 Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia90
2Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States80
3Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States78
4Tom Vialle Avignon France68
5R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States67
Full Standings
Motocross

450 Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia100
2Dylan Ferrandis Avignon France82
3Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States74
4Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States69
5Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL United States63
Full Standings
