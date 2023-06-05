Results Archive
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Haiden Deegan
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Results
Mason-Dixon
Overall Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Layne C Michael
  3. Ricky Russell
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Liam Draper
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Ruy Barbosa
Full Results
Hangtown Motocross Classic
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
Latvia
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Kay De Wolf
  2. Roan Van De Moosdijk
  3. Thibault Benistant
Full Results
Thunder Valley
Sat Jun 10
Luqui Moly Germany
Sun Jun 11
High Point
Sat Jun 17
Wake-Up Call

June 5, 2023 9:30am
by:

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Round 2 (of 11) — Hangtown Motocross Classic — Rancho Cordova, California.

Motocross

Hangtown Motocross Classic - 250

June 3, 2023
Hangtown Motocross Classic
Rancho Cordova, CA United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia Australia3 - 1 Honda CRF250R
2Justin Cooper Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States United States2 - 2 Yamaha YZ250F
3Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States United States1 - 4 Yamaha YZ250F
4Tom Vialle Tom Vialle Avignon France France7 - 3 KTM 250 SX-F
5R.J. Hampshire R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States United States5 - 5 HQV FC250 RE
6Jo Shimoda Jo Shimoda Suzuka Japan Japan4 - 10 Kawasaki KX250F
7Guillem Farres Guillem Farres Catalonia Spain Spain6 - 8 Yamaha YZ250F
8Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States United States10 - 7 Yamaha YZ250F
9Jalek Swoll Jalek Swoll Belleview, FL United States United States9 - 11 HQV FC250 RE
10Ryder DiFrancesco Ryder DiFrancesco Bakersfield, CA United States United States8 - 13 Kawasaki KX250F
Full Results
Hunter Lawrence (Honda)
Hunter Lawrence (Honda) Align Media
The 2023 Hangtown Motocross Classic 250 Class overall podium: Hunter Lawrence, Justin Cooper, and Haiden Deegan.
The 2023 Hangtown Motocross Classic 250 Class overall podium: Hunter Lawrence, Justin Cooper, and Haiden Deegan. Align Media
Motocross

Hangtown Motocross Classic - 450

June 3, 2023
Hangtown Motocross Classic
Rancho Cordova, CA United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia Australia1 - 1 Honda CRF450R
2Dylan Ferrandis Dylan Ferrandis Avignon France France2 - 3 Yamaha YZ450F
3Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States United States4 - 2 KTM 450 SX-F
4Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States United States3 - 6 KTM 450 SX-F
5Adam Cianciarulo Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL United States United States5 - 4 Kawasaki KX450SR
6Ty Masterpool Ty Masterpool Paradise, TX United States United States7 - 7 Kawasaki KX250F
7Derek Drake Derek Drake San Luis Obispo, CA United States United States8 - 8 Suzuki RM-Z450
8Jerry Robin Jerry Robin Hamel, MN United States United States10 - 9 Yamaha YZ450F
9Lorenzo Locurcio Lorenzo Locurcio Venezuela Venezuela9 - 11 GasGas MC 450F
10Jose Butron Jose Butron Spain Spain16 - 5 GasGas MC 450F
Full Results
Jett Lawrence (Honda)
Jett Lawrence (Honda) Align Media
The 2023 Hangtown Motocross Classic 450 Class overall podium: Jett Lawrence, Cooper Webb, and Dylan Ferrandis.
The 2023 Hangtown Motocross Classic 450 Class overall podium: Jett Lawrence, Cooper Webb, and Dylan Ferrandis. Align Media

Championship Standings 

Motocross

250 Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia90
2Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States80
3Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States78
4Tom Vialle Avignon France68
5R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States67
6Jo Shimoda Suzuka Japan62
7Guillem Farres Catalonia Spain57
8Max Vohland Sacramento, CA United States53
9Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States50
10Ryder DiFrancesco Bakersfield, CA United States41
Full Standings
Motocross

450 Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia100
2Dylan Ferrandis Avignon France82
3Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States74
4Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States69
5Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL United States63
6Lorenzo Locurcio Venezuela46
7Jose Butron Spain45
8Chase Sexton
La Moille, IL United States44
9Jerry Robin Hamel, MN United States43
10Fredrik Noren Lidköping Sweden41
Full Standings

SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) Standings

Through Round 19 (of 31)

SuperMotocross

250SMX Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia314
2R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States253
3Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States248
4Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia223
5Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States206
6Tom Vialle Avignon France187
7Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States187
8Max Anstie Newbury, England United Kingdom181
9Max Vohland Sacramento, CA United States174
10Enzo Lopes Rio Grande do Sul Brazil149
Full Standings
SuperMotocross

450SMX Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Chase Sexton
La Moille, IL United States416
2Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States378
3Eli Tomac
Cortez, CO United States339
4Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States305
5Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany304
6Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL United States273
7Justin Barcia
Monroe, NY United States267
8Jason Anderson
Edgewood, NM United States242
9Justin Hill Yoncalla, OR United States212
10Dean Wilson Scotland United Kingdom200
Full Standings

Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing

Round 8 (of 12) — Mason-Dixon GNCC — Mathews Farm — Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania

GNCC

Mason-Dixon - Overall Race

June 3, 2023
Mathews Farm
Mount Morris, PA United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Craig Delong 03:01:38.961 Morgantown, PA United States Husqvarna
2Layne Michael 03:01:54.839 Fairmont, WV United States GasGas
3Ricky Russell 03:02:25.700 Duvall, WA United States Yamaha
4Jordan Ashburn 03:02:58.479 Cookeville, TN United States Husqvarna
5Grant Baylor 03:03:02.179 Belton, SC United States Kawasaki
6Ben Kelley 03:04:56.216 Harwinton, CT United States KTM
7Liam Draper 03:05:06.311 Auckland New Zealand Yamaha
8Jonathan Girroir 03:05:10.059 Southwick, MA United States KTM
9Steward Baylor 03:05:29.687 Belton, SC United States KTM
10Angus Riordan 03:05:41.618 Woodland, CA United States KTM
Full Results
Craig Delong (Husqvarna) becomes the first repeat winner of the 2023 GNCC Racing season.
Craig Delong (Husqvarna) becomes the first repeat winner of the 2023 GNCC Racing season. Mack Faint
The 2023 Mason-Dixon GNCC overall podium: Craig Delong, Layne Michael, and Ricky Russell.
The 2023 Mason-Dixon GNCC overall podium: Craig Delong, Layne Michael, and Ricky Russell. Mack Faint
GNCC

Mason-Dixon - XC2 Pro Race

June 3, 2023
Mathews Farm
Mount Morris, PA United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Liam Draper 03:05:06.311 Auckland New Zealand Yamaha
2Angus Riordan 03:05:41.618 Woodland, CA United States KTM
3Ruy Barbosa 03:06:24.078 Chile Honda
4Ryder Lafferty 03:06:39.690 Millville, NJ United States GasGas
5Mason Semmens 03:09:08.219 Australia KTM
6Evan Smith 03:09:16.650 Jefferson, GA United States Beta
7Cody J Barnes 03:09:37.559 Sterling, IL United States Honda
8Grant Davis 03:11:10.896 KTM
9Michael Witkowski 03:12:11.720 North Liberty, IN United States Honda
10Jonathan Johnson 03:12:15.118 Landrum, SC United States Beta
Full Results
GNCC

Mason-Dixon - XC3 Pro-Am Race

June 3, 2023
Mathews Farm
Mount Morris, PA United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Toby Cleveland 03:17:11.498 Erin, NY United States Husqvarna
2Jhak Walker 03:17:28.239 Morrisonville, IL United States Husqvarna
3Jason Lipscomb 03:19:40.291 Parkersburg, WV United States Beta
4Zack Hayes 03:21:46.435 Sumter, SC United States KTM
5Van Gosselin 03:37:43.097 Pownal, VT United States KTM
6Sawyer Carratura 02:51:36.594 Allison Park, PA United States Yamaha
7Joe Schriver 03:12:53.379 Turentum, PA United States Yamaha
8Dakoda Devore 02:14:43.999 Uhrichsville, OH United States KTM
9Jayce A Knopp 00:38:15.079 Mineral Wells, WV United States KTM
Full Results
GNCC

Mason-Dixon - WXC Race

June 3, 2023
Mathews Farm
Mount Morris, PA United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Korie Steede 01:56:42.299 Beloit, OH United States KTM
2Rachael Archer 01:56:47.455 New Zealand Yamaha
3Rachel Gutish 02:02:22.259 Terre Haute, IN United States GasGas
4Prestin Raines 02:08:57.590 Travelers Rest, SC United States Yamaha
5Kayla Oneill 02:08:58.732 Greenwood Lake, NY United States Kawasaki
6Kaitlyn Lindsey 02:14:40.091 Beaver Dam, KY United States Husqvarna
7Sheryl B Hunter 02:16:09.250 Jericho, VT United States Husqvarna
8Elizabeth Perez 01:57:24.899 Bloomington, IN United States Husqvarna
Full Results

Championship Standings

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States168
2Steward Baylor Belton, SC United States160
3Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States144
4Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States128
5Grant Baylor Belton, SC United States114
6Ricky Russell Duvall, WA United States113
7Josh Strang Inverell Australia104
8Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA United States103
9Ruy Barbosa Chile90
10Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States85
Full Standings
GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Ruy Barbosa Chile166
2Liam Draper Auckland New Zealand164
3Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States160
4Angus Riordan Woodland, CA United States156
5Ryder Lafferty Millville, NJ United States145
6Mason Semmens Australia124
7Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States124
8Evan Smith Jefferson, GA United States110
9Jonathan Johnson Landrum, SC United States96
10Jesse Ansley Myakka City, FL United States83
Full Standings
GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Toby Cleveland Erin, NY United States206
2Dakoda Devore Uhrichsville, OH United States174
3Jason Lipscomb Parkersburg, WV United States168
4Jhak Walker Morrisonville, IL United States152
5Sawyer Carratura Allison Park, PA United States126
6Van Gosselin Pownal, VT United States126
7Zack Hayes Sumter, SC United States113
8Jayce A Knopp Mineral Wells, WV United States66
9Jake Froman Lynnville, IN United States58
10Joe Schriver Turentum, PA United States50
Full Standings
GNCC

WXC Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Rachael Archer New Zealand225
2Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States195
3Rachel Gutish Terre Haute, IN United States171
4Prestin Raines Travelers Rest, SC United States139
5Kayla Oneill Greenwood Lake, NY United States123
6Elizabeth Perez Bloomington, IN United States110
7Kaitlyn Lindsey Beaver Dam, KY United States95
8Shelby A Turner Barons, AB Canada75
9Sheryl B Hunter Jericho, VT United States60
10Megan Barnes Okeechobee, FL United States36
Full Standings

FIM Motocross world Championship (MXGP)

Round 8 (of 19) — MXGP of Latvia — Kegums, Latvia

MXGP

MXGP of Latvia - MX2

June 4, 2023
Kegums
Kegums Latvia
Rider Motos Bike
1Kay De Wolf Kay De Wolf Netherlands Netherlands1 - 1 Husqvarna
2Roan Van De Moosdijk Roan Van De Moosdijk Netherlands Netherlands3 - 3 Husqvarna
3Thibault Benistant Thibault Benistant France France2 - 6 Yamaha
4Andrea Adamo Andrea Adamo Italy Italy5 - 4 KTM
5Kevin Horgmo Kevin Horgmo Norway Norway6 - 5 Kawasaki
6Liam Everts Liam Everts Belgium Belgium4 - 8 KTM
7Mikkel Haarup Mikkel Haarup Denmark Denmark8 - 7 KTM
8Isak Gifting Isak Gifting Sweden Sweden7 - 10 GasGas
9Oriol Oliver Oriol Oliver Spain Spain9 - 9 KTM
10Lucas Coenen Lucas Coenen Belgium Belgium23 - 2 Husqvarna
Full Results
MXGP

MXGP of Latvia - MXGP

June 4, 2023
Kegums
Kegums Latvia
Rider Motos Bike
1Jeffrey Herlings Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands Netherlands1 - 1 KTM
2Jorge Prado Jorge Prado Spain Spain2 - 3 GasGas
3Romain Febvre Romain Febvre France France6 - 2 Kawasaki
4Glenn Coldenhoff Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands Netherlands4 - 4 Yamaha
5Jeremy Seewer Jeremy Seewer Switzerland Switzerland7 - 5 Yamaha
6Calvin Vlaanderen Calvin Vlaanderen South Africa South Africa5 - 7 Yamaha
7Alberto Forato Alberto Forato Italy Italy8 - 6 KTM
8Alessandro Lupino Alessandro Lupino Italy Italy10 - 9 Beta
9Ruben Fernandez Ruben Fernandez Spain Spain3 - 18 Honda
10Valentin Guillod Valentin Guillod Switzerland Switzerland15 - 8 Honda
Full Results

Championship Standings

MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2023

PositionRiderPoints
1Kay De Wolf Netherlands367
2Andrea Adamo Italy355
3Thibault Benistant France348
4Jago Geerts Belgium319
5Roan Van De Moosdijk Netherlands303
6Liam Everts Belgium273
7Simon Laengenfelder Germany259
8Kevin Horgmo Norway232
9Lucas Coenen Belgium223
10Jan Pancar Slovenia160
Full Standings
MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2023

PositionRiderPoints
1Jorge Prado Spain393
2Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands378
3Romain Febvre France306
4Ruben Fernandez Spain294
5Jeremy Seewer Switzerland273
6Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands260
7Calvin Vlaanderen South Africa260
8Mattia Guadagnini Italy203
9Maxime Renaux France202
10Alberto Forato Italy191
Full Standings

Other Championship Standings

US Sprint Enduro Series

Through Round 7 (of 8)

Pro 1 (122cc – Open) Standings

Magna1 Motorsports AMA National Enduro Series

Through Round 4

Championship Standings

2023 Champions

RiderChampionship/RaceClass
Chase Sexton (Honda)Monster Energy AMA Supercross450SX
Jett Lawrence (Honda)Monster Energy AMA Supercross250SX West Region
Hunter Lawrence (Honda)Monster Energy AMA Supercross250SX East Region
Casey Cochran (Husqvarna)Monster Energy AMA Supercross250SX Futures
TBDAMA Pro Motocross Championship450 Class
TBDAMA Pro Motocross Championship250 Class
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMXGP
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMX2
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipEMX250
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipWMX
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsTeam
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMXGP
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMX2
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsOpen
View ResultsRicky Carmichael Amateur Daytona Supercross (RCSX) ResultsNA
View ResultsDaytona Vintage Supercross ResultsNA
TBDLoretta Lynn'sHorizon Award
TBDLoretta Lynn's ResultsNA
TBDMini O's SX ResultsNA
TBDMini O's MX ResultsNA
TBDGNCCXC1
TBDGNCCXC2
TBDGNCCXC3
TBDGNCCWXC
TBDFIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)WSX
TBDFIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)SX2
TBDRed Bull Straight Rhythm250cc
TBDRed Bull Straight Rhythm125/150cc
TBDPenrite ProMX ChampionshipMX1
TBDPenrite ProMX ChampionshipMX2
TBDPenrite ProMX ChampionshipMX3
TBDFox Australian Supercross ChampionshipSX1
TBDFox Australian Supercross ChampionshipSX2
Kyle Peters (Honda)AMA Arenacross ChampionshipPro National Champion
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)World Trophy Team
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)Women's World Trophy Team
Michael Hicks (Honda)General Tire Arenacross Outlaws250 Pro
Michael Hicks (Honda)General Tire Arenacross Outlaws450 Pro
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Motocross)450
TBDCanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)250
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Supercross)450
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Supercross)250
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Combined)450
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Combined)250
TBDParis SupercrossKing of Paris (SX1)
TBDParis SupercrossPrince of Paris (SX2)
Kevin Benavides (KTM)Dakar RallyBike
TBDEnduroCrossSuper EnduroCross
TBDU.S. Sprint EnduroPro
TBDU.S. Sprint EnduroPro 2
TBDKenda AMA National Enduro SeriesPro1
TBDKenda AMA National Enduro SeriesPro2
TBDWORCSPro 450 MC
TBDWORCSPro 250 MC
Billy Bolt (Husqvarna)FIM SuperEnduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDFIM Hard Enduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT SuperTwins
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT Singles
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT Production Twins
