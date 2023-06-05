On Friday at Hangtown, we asked Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team manager Jensen Hendler to reflect on the opener at Fox Raceway. Hendler explained that really, Pala has never been a good track for the team’s bikes. We also cruised through the team pit on Friday, and the atmosphere was relaxed. Everyone had a plan of attack on Hangtown, and they expected to be better.

For example, Justin Cooper didn’t even finish on the podium at round one, but also wasn’t worried. He didn’t even do any testing after the race or make any bike changes. He liked the way everything felt, he just needed better starts. To fix that, the team finally received a shipment of metal starting grates back home and spent all of Wednesday doing hundreds of starts. Better starts and a switch to the Hangtown track was expected to fix any problems for Justin Cooper.

Haiden Deegan, meanwhile, did finish on the box with impressive 6-2 scores at Fox Raceway, but he actually wasn’t happy with his bike. The rookie told us he had been struggling with the front end for a few weeks and it still didn’t feel right at round one. Hendler told us a lot of testing during the week had cured the problem for round two.

Indeed. Deegan and Cooper jumped out 1-2 in the first moto and held on to finish that way. Star was back on the board.

Even bigger, this marked Deegan’s first career moto win, and in just the seventh Pro Motocross moto of his career (he raced two events late last season to learn test the professional ranks). Even better, he withstood heat from his veteran teammate the whole time, putting the hammer down and running his best lap of the race with two laps to go. Deegan might be just 17 years old and new to the pro game, but he has the 30-minutes and two laps fitness dialed in, already.