The 450 Class is pretty thin right now, which translates into riders scoring career bests at seemingly every round. Derek Drake and Lorenzo Locurcio, for example, had a great battle inside the top ten in the first 450 moto. There are also more riders making the motos who probably wouldn’t be there otherwise. With no disrespect intended, is this making the situation with lappers not getting out of the way substantially worse than normal?

The overall talent level is a bit lower due to all of the injuries. Riders who would normally not be out there are now finding themselves in the motos. They don’t have the experience the regulars do and are likely learning lapper etiquette on the fly. The other part of this is that the top few are lapping well into the top-twenty points-paying positions. It’s a tough ask for riders to move out of the way while in their own battle for championship points. It’s important for riders in this position to remain aware of the situation, and to allow the leaders to move through without taking advantage of their competitors. Nothing made me more angry than a rider going for a pass while the leaders were trying to get by. There has to be an understanding that when a rider is trying to move for the sake of the overall race, don’t make a cheap pass. I wonder if there could be a rule introduced that passing is a no-go when the blue flag is in use? I can verify that I was always balancing how to move out of the way without losing hard-fought positions in the process, especially in supercross.

Yet again Jett Lawrence immediately built up roughly a five-six second gap on the field in both motos, which he maintained the whole time en route to both motos. He even set a fast lap on lap ten of the second moto when Aaron Plessinger started eating into his gap. This method isn’t exactly anything new, but when asked about it in the post-race press conference he said when he has those gaps, he does things like try new lines while keeping an eye on the gap, to see what’s working and what’s not. Have you ever seen a rider this young with such advanced race craft?

It’s remarkable. We have seen this race craft at work for a couple of years now, managing situations better than most veterans. His ability to raise his pace to match the need is just not common. It needs to be mentioned there are several elite riders who are missing from the field and this management mode might not be possible against the likes of Eli Tomac or a healthy Chase Sexton. Still, it’s very impressive to see him utilizing the entire array of skills at only 19. What does this kid look like at 23? 25? Scary.

Cooper Webb credited a fork change between motos for his improved pace in moto two. Was there anything you saw in his riding in the first moto that would have indicated some sort of issue one way or another with his forks?

I didn’t notice it but I know they have been trying new things each moto. Webb entered the season on a smaller fork, hoping to gain more flex (I would assume). Without much testing before the opener and zero races in this series last season, Webb is learning as we go. I would expect mid-day changes to be the norm versus the exception.