Results Archive
Motocross
Fox Raceway
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
250 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Haiden Deegan
  3. R.J. Hampshire
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Overall Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Layne C Michael
  3. Ricky Russell
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Liam Draper
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Ruy Barbosa
Motocross
Hangtown Classic
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Cooper Webb
250 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Haiden Deegan
MXGP of
Latvia
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Romain Febvre
MX2 Results
  1. Kay De Wolf
  2. Roan Van De Moosdijk
  3. Thibault Benistant
Upcoming
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Sat Jun 10
Upcoming
MXGP of
Luqui Moly Germany
Sun Jun 11
Upcoming
Motocross
High Point
Sat Jun 17
Best Post-Race Show Ever: Hangtown

June 5, 2023 12:50am | by: , &

Twisted Tea backs our coverage of the Best Post-Race Show Ever from the 2023 Hangtown Motocross Classic. It was a hot one in Hangtown and Jett Lawrence brought the heat again as he went 1-1 in the 450 class, but the stories are flowing throughout other parts of the series. Jason Weigandt and Kellen Brauer break it all down with Jose Butron, Lorenzo Locurcio, Kyle Chisholm, and Fredrik Noren.

Film by Tom Journet.

