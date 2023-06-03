Hangtown is only the second round of the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship, and usually this early in the season not enough has happened to give us an idea of just how the rest of the season is going to go. And, while there are still some mysteries, we’ve already got some pretty strong indication on just how things might play out. Let’s dive into this weekend’s Saturday Night Live to find out just what happened at the Carson City Motorsports Hangtown Motocross Classic.

Hey, you know who’s good at motocross? Jett Lawrence. After dominating the opener last week at Fox Raceway it was more of the same at Hangtown, with the rookie getting superior starts and leading every single lap of both motos. If you’re counting, that’s 32 laps led today and 30 led last week. The collective number for laps led in the 450 Class by everyone else? Zero. Perhaps as impressive as Lawrence’s domination is the method in which he does it. In both motos today Lawrence immediately shot out to roughly a four-five second lead, settled in, and just managed his gap for the remaining time. In the second moto, when Aaron Plessinger put in a charge and started eating into Lawrence’s lead, Lawrence responded by logging his fastest lap of the moto yet on the tenth lap. He spun another heater the next lap, and just like that, Plessinger’s offensive maneuvers were thwarted almost as quickly as they’d been begun.

“In the beginning I try to go as fast as I can and just try to get away a little it,” Lawrence said of his methods. “Once I get that five or six-second gap I just kind of watch everyone’s pace. I took a few lines and lost some time, but one of the big things was the lappers. They wave the blue flags at them but they kept on racing each other. To lose time like that sucks, but we have to deal with it. I got screwed by them, but then the guys behind me got screwed too.”

Lawrence also told the media after the race he started running out of energy about halfway through the second moto on account of not eating enough between motos.