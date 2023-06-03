Groove Time

If there’s one guy who’s the happiest to be going outdoors, it’s got to be Tom Vialle. The Frenchman and MX2 Champ had a tough, crash-filled season of Monster Energy AMA Supercross, but now that the nationals are underway, he’s right in his wheelhouse. It showed at Fox Raceway too—in just his first American motocross race Vialle went 7-3 for fourth overall, narrowly missing the overall podium. He’s only going to get better from here on out too, as he adjusts to the one-day format here in The States. Look for Vialle to be on the box at Hangtown. -Hansel

Unfamiliar Ground

Okay, so most of the guys have raced at Hangtown multiple times, but it’s not like Fox Raceway, where a lot of the guys practice during the week and have logged hundreds, if not thousands, of laps. When AMA Pro Motocross heads to Northern California this weekend, the track won’t be nearly as familiar to them as Fox Raceway, and if the track gets as rough as we’re used to seeing it in the past, it’ll present a real challenge to the riders and suspension techs alike. We’ll see this ends up having an effect on the results at the end of the day. -Hansel

Familiar Ground

Both Michael Mosiman and Max Vohland said after Fox Raceway that they are looking forward to Hangtown as it is their home track, with both of them being from northern California. They have each spun thousands of laps around the course and Mosiman even won the first moto there in 2022. Will we see one, or both of them on the box this weekend? -Sarah Whitmore