Phil Nicoletti is back! On a bike, at least. He’s hoping to get back to the AMA Pro Motocross Championship on his Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha YZ450F within the next few weeks, maybe High Point, maybe RedBud. In the meantime he’s still answering your questions. This week we get into some good details on attacking downhills, engine braking and more.

(Note: Some questions have been lightly edited for clarity.)

Hey Phil, it was cool watching outdoors and seeing some elevation change, even though Pala doesn’t have a ton of it. Seemed like the downhill was one of the few areas Sexton could gain on Jett. I’m wondering what things you’ve learned through the years to go faster downhill. Is it just having the balls to stay off the brakes, or is there a technique to it?

Downhill Bill

Honestly, it’s a little bit of everything. It’s bike set up, technique, less brakes, certain amount of engine brake, and of course…biggest balls. This hills at Pala, aren’t that big like you said. But they are quite steep. This creates a massive load on the chassis. You could tell that Jett was a bit better on the hill climb, but then Chase would gain it back by being a bit more of a bulldog down the first hill. Of course, TV doesn’t show much of the angle from the top of the hill to the bottom. Usually the shoot it from the bottom to the top. So it’s hard to get a grip on how rough, rutted, and shitttttty those hills were. It’s much different in the morning, too. At that time, the bumps are softer and more forgiving coming down. By that second moto, the bumps and ruts were literally concrete. There is so much that comes with going down a hill that fast in those conditions. Having a chassis that helps make you comfortable brings more speed in those sections, no doubt about it. But the technique they have, with floating the bumps, and not heavy on the rear bike, make it seem so easy. But they have balls of steel as well. So yeah, big balls of steel do help!