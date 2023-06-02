The second round of the 11-round 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship takes place weekend with the Hangtown Motocross Classic in Rancho Cordova, California. This race will be the 19th round of the 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).

Action kicks off in the morning with live qualifying coverage beginning at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT on Peacock. Peacock will carry live coverage of the Hangtown Motocross Classic motos beginning at 4 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT.

The 2023 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing will be back in action this weekend for the eighth round Mason-Dixon GNCC in Pennsylvania. We have already seen seven different overall winners to start off the season—could we see an eighth this weekend? The Mason-Dixon GNCC will have both Saturday’s pro ATVs (2 p.m. EST/11 a.m. PST) and Sunday’s pro bikes (1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST) broadcasted live by the RacerTV crew.

The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) will also be back in action this weekend for the eighth-round MXGP of Latvia. The MXGP of Latvia will take place on Saturday (qualifying) and Sunday (motos). You can watch both days live on www.mxgp-tv.com.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.