Beta Motorcycles Signs Benny Bloss for 2024 Supercross

Beta Motorcycles proudly announce its entry into the field of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season. As preparations continue for the 2024 season, The Liqui Moly Beta Racing Team has confirmed the signing of Benny Bloss. He is the first of two SX riders to sign for the team.

Benny Bloss turned pro in 2015 and is a talented rider in both Supercross and Pro Motocross. In 2018 he was the 450 SX Rookie of the Year. Bloss has elite speed and true potential for a successful season on the new Beta 450 RX.

"The wait is over and we can finally share everything we have been working towards. It has been a great experience being a part of this development and seeing the progression. The only missing part was finding a rider that would mesh well with our Beta Family. After a one phone call with Benny, we knew it would be a good fit for him, and for us. We are happy to have him on board for the next two years and can’t wait to see everyone at Anaheim in January," said Carlen Gardner, Race Team Manager.

Team manager Gardner will be scouting over the summer months looking for the team's second rider. Bloss begins testing in August to get a head start on the season with his future teammate joining in soon after. While the team is focusing on SX only, they may elect to race select outdoor nationals as well in 2024.