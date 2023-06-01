In most sports, a rookie winning right off the rip is pretty surprising, but in this game, it seems a little more normal. As Jett Lawrence, ahem, jetted away with the first 450 moto of the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship, it seemed both amazing and somehow expected. Jett came into the 450 ranks with obvious potential, and we’ve also seen other promising newcomers rule the day at first.

While Monster Energy AMA Supercross has historically been rough for rookies, the premier class of motocross is different. Just two years ago, for example, Dylan Ferrandis rolled to the Fox Raceway National overall in his first 450 Class attempt, and he went on to win the 450 Class Pro Motocross Championship that year. The season before that, a rookie Adam Cianciarulo went toe-to-toe with Zach Osborne for the motocross crown, coming up just 12 points short. Ken Roczen also won the 450MX title in his rookie year, as did Ryan Dungey and Ricky Carmichael. Carmichael and Ryan Villopoto went 1-1 in their debuts in this series and this class.

So, Jett is just joining those guys, right? Not so fast. Thanks to SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) stat man Clinton Fowler, we’ve uncovered something: Jett’s performance is actually a little more impressive than the rest. Why? Well, let’s look at previous big wins in a debut in this series.