Round two of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship is on deck and with it, a return to the longest running event on the calendar, the Hangtown Motocross Classic. Located in the shadow of the state’s capitol, Hangtown has undergone serious change in its storied history. First of all, the original races actually took place on a completely different piece of land. In more modern times, the race takes place inwhat's called Prairie City Off-Highway Vehicle Park. Notoriously hard-packed for the first half of its run thus far, the Dirt Diggers have brought in various types of softer soil in the last decade plus. The goal was to add traction and soften the rough edges. Having ridden the track in its former, hardened form, I can say that the changes are a marked improvement. Sure, there is a case to be made for the series to have varying soil types, but there is nothing fun or safe about racing on concrete-like surfaces in the second motos. The unshakable goal should be to create entertaining, competitive racing while also keeping safety top of mind. The efforts of all involved have done that.

Dirty Little Secrets

As for how to attack this track, it’s a bit different than the opener. Most of the time gained will be in who can accelerate down the choppy descents and who must remain cautious. While that is a subtle difference amongst the elite, most of the passing will be done in the critical braking zones. The corners can become one lined so beating your competitor to the entry of each corner, not the apex, will be important. As temperatures are expected to climb to the mid 90s, this opportunity will become more apparent. Finding the strength and fortitude to roll on the throttle while most want to apply the brakes is already a big ask. Then when you factor in the fatigue and stress of racing at boiling temperatures, good decision making becomes almost impossible. That’s where passing will become the easiest for the fittest. A minimal time gain early in the moto will turn into multiple seconds in the final laps. The will to push the limit becomes harder and harder as an overheated body and mind screams for relief. Watch for huge time gains late and a big shift in the results. Big physical tests early in the season can have a big impact on what we thought we knew.

Another factor to monitor is the tire choice. Not only will riders need to consider the standard tire or the more aggressive scoop tire when it comes to track conditions, the first five feet of the race are an all-new dynamic, too. The new starting grates are shaking things up, with teams still searching for the ideal setup. The metallic material and the perforation specifications have created a bit of a guessing game when it comes to ECU specs and tire choice. These are not the same starting grates as Monster Energy AMA Supercross so while some tricks can be utilized, assuming the same input will have the same result is foolish. For outdoors teams use different gearing and ECU maps which throws another wrench into the mix, too. Most riders don’t have much experience with a full scoop tire and a metal grate launch pad. Practice can help but unless you have the exact setup to test on, it’s still a learning experience each weekend for now. As time goes on, this will become less of an issue, but at round two, watch to see who makes the right adjustment and who is still searching.