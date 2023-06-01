The great outdoors are back and lots of stuff happened that you may have missed at the Pro Motocross opener. Today we review a couple crashes that happened in the second corner and if there's a potential way to fix those moving forward, we also dissect a very close call for Jett Lawrence, Jett Reynolds' foot putting Haiden Deegan on the ground, Jo Shimoda's crash and a few bad line selections, and more.

Film: Peacock

Breakdown: Kellen Brauer

