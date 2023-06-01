Results Archive
GNCC
The John Penton
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Jordan Ashburn
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Jonathan Girroir
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Cody J Barnes
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Michael Witkowski
Full Results
MXGP of
France
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeremy Seewer
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Thibault Benistant
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Liam Everts
Full Results
Motocross
Fox Raceway
Articles
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Haiden Deegan
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Sat Jun 3
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Hangtown Motocross Classic
Sat Jun 3
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Latvia
Sun Jun 4
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Sat Jun 10
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Luqui Moly Germany
Sun Jun 11
Articles
Full Schedule
Injury Report: Hangtown

Injury Report Hangtown

June 1, 2023 1:00pm
by:

Round two of the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship kicks off this weekend at Hangtown in Northern California. Here’s a look at who’s in and who’s out.

450 Class

Jason Anderson – Neck | Out

Anderson is expected back at some point this season, but as of now there is no timetable on his return after sustaining a non-displaced fracture in his neck in Nashville.

Justin Barcia – Collarbone, Ribs, Shoulder | Out

Barcia broke his collarbone, two ribs, and right shoulder in Nashville. He’ll be back this summer, but we aren’t sure when.

Benny Bloss – Collarbone | Out

Bloss told us he is currently out of action after breaking his collarbone in Nashville.

Christian Craig – Hip, Elbow | Out

Craig dislocated his hip and broke his elbow in Glendale. He’s aiming to be back somewhere around the second half of the season.

Brandon Hartranft – Back, Shoulder, Hip, & More | Out

Hartranft is out for the year after crashing before supercross and sustaining a long list of severe injuries, including a traumatic brain injury.

Kris Keefer – Ribs, Kidney | Out

Keefer crashed during qualifying at Fox Raceway and cracked three ribs and bruised his kidney. Keefer was quick to point out that his ribs are, “Cracked, not broken!” and will get back on the gate at Thunder Valley.

Our own Kris Keefer will give it another go at Thunder Valley.
Our own Kris Keefer will give it another go at Thunder Valley. Align Media

Justin Rodbell – Achilles Tendon | Out

Rodbell is out with an Achilles injury. He might be back for one or two races at the end of the season.

John Short — Wrist | Out

Short is out for the summer after hurting his wrist in Denver, which required surgery.

Malcolm Stewart – Knee | Out

The return of Stewart, who underwent surgery to repair a knee injury sustained during supercross, is yet to be determined.

Eli Tomac – Achilles Tendon | Out

Tomac is out for the summer due to an injured Achilles tendon sustained in Denver.

250 Class

Pierce Brown – Hand, Knee | Out

Brown is out with a broken hand. In the meantime, Caden Braswell is filling in for him. 

Carter Dubach – Banged Up | TBD

Dubach crashed on the last lap of the first moto last week at Fox Raceway. He was too banged up to ride the second moto but is going to try press day at Hangtown to see if he can race.

Austin Forkner – Knee | Out

Forkner is out due to a knee injury sustained in the supercross opener at Anaheim.

Seth Hammaker – Arm, Wrist | Out

Hammaker broke his arm before supercross. The injury was severe and required an involved repair process. There's a chance he makes it back for High Point but the more likely scenario is RedBud.

Hunter LawrenceRibs | In

Lawrence had a big crash during the week before the opener and tore “all the fascia and cartilage off” his rib. He ended up winning the opener anyway and is in for Hangtown.

Hunter Lawrence was able to go 3-1 to win at Fox Raceway despite ailing from a practice crash earlier in the week.
Hunter Lawrence was able to go 3-1 to win at Fox Raceway despite ailing from a practice crash earlier in the week. Align Media

Cameron McAdoo – Shoulder | Out

McAdoo dislocated his shoulder and tore his labrum while practicing during supercross. He’s out for the time being.

Phil Nicoletti – Wrist | Out

Nicoletti is expected to be back somewhere around the halfway point of the season following a dislocated wrist in Oakland.

Stilez Robertson – Leg | Out

Robertson is out due to a broken leg sustained in Glendale. At the moment there is no timetable on his return.

Nick Romano – Knee | Out

Romano missed supercross with a torn ACL and is still on the mend. He’s out for the immediate future.

Nate Thrasher – Hip, Collarbone, Knee | Out

Thrasher dislocated his hip and broke his collarbone in Atlanta. He underwent surgery and is out for the year.

