Round two of the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship kicks off this weekend at Hangtown in Northern California. Here’s a look at who’s in and who’s out.

450 Class

Jason Anderson – Neck | Out

Anderson is expected back at some point this season, but as of now there is no timetable on his return after sustaining a non-displaced fracture in his neck in Nashville.

Justin Barcia – Collarbone, Ribs, Shoulder | Out

Barcia broke his collarbone, two ribs, and right shoulder in Nashville. He’ll be back this summer, but we aren’t sure when.

Benny Bloss – Collarbone | Out

Bloss told us he is currently out of action after breaking his collarbone in Nashville.

Christian Craig – Hip, Elbow | Out

Craig dislocated his hip and broke his elbow in Glendale. He’s aiming to be back somewhere around the second half of the season.

Brandon Hartranft – Back, Shoulder, Hip, & More | Out

Hartranft is out for the year after crashing before supercross and sustaining a long list of severe injuries, including a traumatic brain injury.

Kris Keefer – Ribs, Kidney | Out

Keefer crashed during qualifying at Fox Raceway and cracked three ribs and bruised his kidney. Keefer was quick to point out that his ribs are, “Cracked, not broken!” and will get back on the gate at Thunder Valley.