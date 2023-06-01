Chase Sexton Suffers Concussion in Practice Crash, to Miss Hangtown Motocross Classic

In an already depleted 450 Class, some late news broke tonight: Honda HRC’s Chase Sexton will be sidelined for the second round of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship. The newly crowned 450SX Champion suffered a crash during the first qualifying session at the opening round of Pro Motocross, although he was not injured. He went on to finish 2-2 for second overall behind his teammate Jett Lawrence (1-1 for first overall).

However, in a press release tonight, Honda announced Sexton suffered a practice crash earlier this week that resulted in a concussion and testing. The #23 was also diagnosed with mono and the team decided to make the decision to sit out this weekend’s round two Hangtown Motocross Classic. The release said Sexton’s return to racing has yet to be determined. We will provide more information when it becomes available.

With Eli Tomac sidelined for the remainder of the year after an Achilles tendon injury, Sexton has a 77-point lead over third-place Cooper Webb in the SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) standings after 18 rounds of the 31-round SMX championship.