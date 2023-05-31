Results Archive
GNCC
The John Penton
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Jordan Ashburn
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Jonathan Girroir
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Cody J Barnes
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Michael Witkowski
Full Results
MXGP of
France
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeremy Seewer
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Thibault Benistant
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Liam Everts
Full Results
Motocross
Fox Raceway
Articles
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Haiden Deegan
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Sat Jun 3
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Hangtown Motocross Classic
Sat Jun 3
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Latvia
Sun Jun 4
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Sat Jun 10
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Luqui Moly Germany
Sun Jun 11
Articles
Full Schedule
Redux: News and Notes From Fox Raceway

Redux News and Notes From Fox Raceway

May 31, 2023 5:55pm
by:

RJ’s 4th Moto Win

At the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship opening round at Fox Raceway at Pala, RJ Hampshire claimed the win in the first moto of the season. It was Hampshire’s fourth career 250 Class moto win. Unfortunately, Hampshire went down in the second turn of the second moto, which impacted his chances at the overall win. But a last lap pass on Chance Hymas gave Hampshire 11th place, and his 1-11 earned him enough points on the day for third overall—Hampshire’s sixth career 250 Class Pro Motocross overall podium.

Moto Win Then Tenth or Worse For Overall Podium

Oddly enough, the previous two times a rider has gone 1-10th or worse, Hampshire has been involved—but he was the beneficiary, winning the overall. Check out those races below:

RJ Hampshire
RJ Hampshire Align Media
Motocross

Fox Raceway - 250

May 27, 2023
Fox Raceway at Pala
Pala, CA United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia Australia3 - 1 Honda CRF250R
2Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States United States6 - 2 Yamaha YZ250F
3R.J. Hampshire R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States United States1 - 11 HQV FC250 RE
Full Results
Motocross

RedBud National II - 250

September 7, 2020
RedBud MX
Buchanan, MI United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1R.J. Hampshire R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States United States2 - 3 Husqvarna FC 250
2Dylan Ferrandis Dylan Ferrandis Avignon France France5 - 2 Yamaha YZ250F
3Shane McElrath Shane McElrath Canton, NC United States United States1 - 10 Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results
Motocross

Budds Creek - 250

August 18, 2018
Budds Creek Motocross Park
Mechanicsville, MD United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1R.J. Hampshire R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States United States2 - 1 Honda CRF250R
2Chase Sexton Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States United States7 - 2 Honda CRF250R
3Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States United States1 - 11 Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results

Vohland’s Best Moto Finish

In the first moto, Max Vohland finished second—a new career best moto finish. It was his first moto podium finish, which came in his 49th career Pro Motocross moto. He finished ninth in the second moto for sixth overall.

Hunter’s 2nd Overall Win

In the second moto, it was Hunter Lawrence who was victorious. The #96 claimed the moto win—the eighth moto win of his career—and his 3-1 finishes gave him the overall, the second career overall Pro Motocross win of his career. He leaves round one with the 250 Class points lead.

Hunter Lawrence
Hunter Lawrence Align Media

Deegan’s First OA Podium

In just his third career Pro Motocross start, Haiden Deegan finished 6-2 to earn his maiden 250 Class overall podium finish as he claimed second overall.

Haiden Deegan
Haiden Deegan Align Media

Pro Motocross Debuts

The following riders made their AMA Motocross debuts over the weekend:

Jett Reynolds | 12-16 for 14th overall
Caden Braswell | 18-18 for 19th overall
Tom Vialle | 7-3 for 4th overall
Brad West | 24-27 for 27th overall
Carter Dubach | 37-DNS for 39th overall

Jett Reynolds
Jett Reynolds Align Media

Jett’s 450 AMA Motocross Debut

In his first ever AMA Motocross 450 Class start, Jett Lawrence went 1-1 and claimed the overall. First holeshot, first moto win, first moto podium, and first overall podium all checked off at one race! Jett Lawrence became the 75th different rider to win an overall in premier class of Pro Motocross, the first new winner since Jason Anderson won his maiden overall at the 2022 Hangtown Motocross Classic in June of ’22.

Jett Lawrence becomes the first 450 Class debutant to go 1-1 in their maiden AMA Motocross start since MXGP star Jeffrey Herlings did so in 2017 and before that, Ryan Villopoto did so in May 2009.

6-for-6 at Fox Raceway at Pala

Jett continued his streak of winning the overall at Fox Raceway at Pala—taking the 250 Class overall win in 2020, then twice in both 2021 and 2022 before now taking his first ever 450 Class start as well: an impressive six-for-six for the #18!

Jett Lawrence
Jett Lawrence Align Media

Honda Repeats 1-1, 2-2

For the second straight season, Honda HRC goes 1-1, 2-2 in the 450 Class at the opener. Last year, it was Chase Sexton going 1-1 ahead of his teammate Ken Roczen’s 2-2. At least year’s opener, Jett went 1-1 in the 250 Class, followed by a 2-2 from his brother Hunter.

This year, it was Jett going 1-1 over Sexton, with Hunter taking the overall in the 250 Class.

The Honda HRC crew celebrating their weekend.
The Honda HRC crew celebrating their weekend. Align Media

Shout-Out to Kris Keefer, Josh Mosiman

Our test guy Kris Keefer tried to qualify at the opener. Unfortunately, a hard fall early in the day ended his chances. Glad he is only banged up and not worse off.

Former pro racer and now fellow media member Josh Mosiman of Motocross Action Magazine finished 33-28 for 31st overall on a Yamaha YZ450F.

SMX Standings Update

Through 18 rounds (of 31) of the SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX), here are some things to note in the standings.

SuperMotocross

250SMX Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia269
2Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia223
3R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States221
4Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States205
5Max Anstie Newbury, England United Kingdom181
6Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States181
7Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States174
8Max Vohland Sacramento, CA United States155
9Tom Vialle Avignon France153
10Enzo Lopes Rio Grande do Sul Brazil149
Full Standings
SuperMotocross

450SMX Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States416
2Eli Tomac
Cortez, CO United States339
3Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States338
4Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany304
5Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States270
6Justin Barcia
Monroe, NY United States267
7Jason Anderson
Edgewood, NM United States242
8Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL United States239
9Justin Hill Yoncalla, OR United States212
10Dean Wilson Scotland United Kingdom200
Full Standings

Vlogs/Videos

Haiden Deegan

"HE CAME IN AND BEAT THE GUY HE'S REPLACING!" PALA MX REWIND // Bubba's World w/ James Stewart

2023 Fox Raceway National | Best Post-Race Show Ever

Infield Access - 2023 Fox Raceway Trackside RAW | Racer X Films

Read Now
July 2023 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The July 2023 Digital Issue Availalbe Now