We’ll have Justin Barcia and Jason Anderson back, Webb and Ferrandis are going to get better, AC and AP will be better on softer dirt tracks, and so yeah, let’s not make any harsh judgements about a Southern California track that no one really loves and is weird to ride.

At least this is what I’m gonna tell myself at night to sleep better….

With the depth of the 450MX class not quite there yet (Jason Anderson and Justin Barcia will help) the privateers were chomping at the bit to grab those SMX points like Pac-Man pellets. Let’s go through them, yeah?

7th | Grant Harlan

Yeah man, it’s crazy how good Harlan has been this year. Maybe we should’ve known this was coming when he jumped off his Kawasaki last year onto Kris Keefer’s Honda and almost made the top ten. This year he’s going to miss a couple of nationals for WSX stuff, but at Pala, he went 9-6 for seventh overall. Great starts, he’s in good shape, and while there’s nothing flashy about him, he gets the job done. Impressive!

8th | Jose Butron

Uhhh, wow. Butron was once a factory KTM rider in the GP’s but that was… uhhh (checks notes), 2013. He’s 32 years old, rides for something called WildCat Racing, and was really good! I mean, he was the EMX Open title winner (whatever that is) so he’s been racing at a high level, but this was great. The Spaniard told me after the race that his bike is pretty stock, and he hopes to be better once he gets better feeling on the GasGas.

9th | Lorenzo Locurcio

Remember Lorenzo? He’s been hurt a lot lately but he’s a veteran of the SX/MX series. He’s now healthy, put this Team WildCat thing together with his buddy Butron, and he was top ten. Yeah man, I know some crazy stuff happened at Pala right? Both he and Butron were solid, and Lorenzo came from way back in moto two as well.