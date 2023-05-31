Suzuka, Japan’s Jo Shimoda has been competing and racing in the United States of America since his minicycle days, and he's now becoming a favorite of the 250 class, both to win races and also in the eye of the fans. His very first AMA Pro Racing event came at Unadilla on August 10, 2019. Shimoda ran in three races in 2019, 18 races in 2020, 21 races in 2021, 22 races in 2022, and as of the completion of the recent Pala National, five races thus far in 2023. Eleventh in the 2020 250 Nationals, fifth in 2021 and runner-up in 2022, Shimoda has continued to power forward in speed and consistency. After a collarbone injury cost him a chance to battle for a title in Monster Energy Supercross, Shimoda looks at the AMA Pro Motocross Championship as his chance to put a shine on his ’23 racing season. At the recently competed Fox Raceway round in Southern California, Shimoda raced to four-six moto scores for seventh overall. With Shimoda reasonably pleased and optimistic for what is to come at Hangtown this Saturday and beyond, Racer X caught up with the Japanese sensation.

Racer X: Jo, the baseball and football stadiums are now behind us and the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship is now up and running. Just how do you feel about everything, my friend?

Shimoda: I feel good. Starting off a new season is something that provides super motivation for me. Yes, I’m excited and ready to go to Hangtown and round two.

Like a clean, blank sheet of paper before you, huh?

Exactly. Exactly.

You placed a highly competitive runner-up in the 2022 AMA Pro Motocross Championship. You came out of nowhere a bit. Did you expect to do that well last summer?

I didn’t know, actually. Each race we made such big gains. I think in the last half of the race I started to feel a little more comfortable, so I guess I kept improving and it was a good season for me in the outdoors. You know, actually, the first 30-minute moto is, not easy, but is kind of like more sprint mode and you get tired and you only have an hour between the first moto and second moto. When the second moto comes around, it’s kind of nice for me because all the nerves are gone. Yeah, for me, the second moto is tough on your body, but I feel that I enjoy it. It’s just that the nerves are gone. Supercross is more of a show. As a racer, it’s super-fast.Everything goes by fast. The outdoors goes on all day. There is daytime racing and long motos, so you have so much to think about. I like the outdoors. I like the outdoors a lot.

What was your take on the Fox Raceway race circuit?

Pala. The track is a bit different from any other national track. It’s jumpier and more technical and rough. It’s got a little bit of everything, actually. I also feel that the AMA changing to the metal grate stuff is going to change things.