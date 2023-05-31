The Muc-Off/FXR /ClubMX Yamaha team just dropped some big news: Enzo Lopes will be back to the team for 2024. The Brazil native will return to the Yamaha-backed team in a supercross-only deal for the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season. Lopes finished fourth in the 2023 2505X West Region standings with a season-best main event finish of fourth place (which he did three times). His fourth place in the '23 standings was his third finish inside the top five of a 250SX Championship, as he finished fifth in both the 2020 and 2022 250SX East Region standings.
The #56 also took his first ever heat race win at the Denver Supercross, and we heard he was starting to get the attention of some factory teams. However, he will be staying put with the ClubMX team next year. As for this summer, Lopes will not be contesting the AMA Pro Motocross Championship, but he will remain with the ClubMX team—although the international division—to compete in the six-round FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX).
Joining Lopes will be Jeremy Martin, Garrett Marchbanks, and Phil Nicoletti, who are all set to return to the team for 2024. We have seen a few riders already sign new deals for next year, but a team being 100 percent locked in for the upcoming season this early in the calendar year is not always the case.
The following press release is from ClubMx:
Enzo Lopes continues with Muc-Off/FXR /ClubMX team for 2024
The new agreement has a Supercross only twist for the new season
CHESTERFIELD, SC: Enzo Lopes finished the 2023 Monster Energy Supercross season in fourth place in the overall standings this year and had drawn the attention of many teams for next year. It was to be expected as Lopes continues to get faster and improve his craft. With that success comes the weight of future decisions but Lopes streamlined the process by extending his contract with the MUC-OFF / FXR / CLUBMX for another year. Given all the options, staying with the team that helped him get to this point is the natural choice. The decision to compete in Supercross only fits his style of riding and the team has the flexibility to accommodate his request. That will allow Enzo the ability to race in America and still spend time with his family in Brazil. His native country is a big supporter of Lopes and invests energy into all aspects of his program by participating in his social media campaigns to attending races.
“I am happy to be returning to ClubMX for another season. It is like family to me there and that is very important. Although I had many options, staying where I am makes the most sense for many reasons. The bikes are great, the people are great, the tracks are amazing, and I am surrounded by people that care about me. We all want to win and together we will get there.” said Lopes.
Haas added: “We could see the growth from Enzo every time he gets on the bike. We all knew it was just a matter of time before he would be noticed by everyone, and we are proud of him on many levels. He had some heat race wins and qualified fastest at three events this season. It would be hard not to be noticed going that fast. He had a big decision to make and we are glad he chose to stay with us at ClubMX.”
With two racers at the top of the charts this season, the Muc-Off / FXR / ClubMX team will be a force to be reckoned with again next year. With their four-rider roster secured for 2024, they will look to continually improve in all aspects of their racing program and come out swinging at Anaheim.
