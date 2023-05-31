FLY Racing is charging into 2023 with improvements to both style and performance. Led by the industry-leading Formula helmet featuring RHEON Technology, FLY Racing has become synonymous with innovation and outside-the-box thinking. FLY Racing has the widest product range in the sport, ensuring you can find exactly what you’re looking for. In short, FLY Racing embodies all things motocross. Check out the new line at FLYRacing.com, @FLYRACINGUSA on social media, and our athletes at Monster Energy AMA Supercross and AMA Pro Motocross Championship events in 2023.

Stark Varg number one has hit the shores of the USA and in this episode of the Fly Racing Racer X Podcast, I call up Bryan Haskell to talk about being that guy, what he thinks of the bike, the positives, the negatives, going to Spain to ride it, what it’s like compared to his Alta, and more.

