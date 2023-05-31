Results Archive
GNCC
The John Penton
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Jordan Ashburn
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Jonathan Girroir
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Cody J Barnes
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Michael Witkowski
Full Results
MXGP of
France
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeremy Seewer
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Thibault Benistant
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Liam Everts
Full Results
Motocross
Fox Raceway
Articles
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Haiden Deegan
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Sat Jun 3
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Hangtown Motocross Classic
Sat Jun 3
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Latvia
Sun Jun 4
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Sat Jun 10
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Luqui Moly Germany
Sun Jun 11
Articles
Full Schedule
Fly Racing Racer X Podcast: Bryan Haskell

Fly Racing Racer X Podcast Bryan Haskell

May 31, 2023 10:15am
by:

FLY Racing is charging into 2023 with improvements to both style and performance. Led by the industry-leading Formula helmet featuring RHEON Technology, FLY Racing has become synonymous with innovation and outside-the-box thinking. FLY Racing has the widest product range in the sport, ensuring you can find exactly what you’re looking for. In short, FLY Racing embodies all things motocross. Check out the new line at FLYRacing.com, @FLYRACINGUSA on social media, and our athletes at Monster Energy AMA Supercross and AMA Pro Motocross Championship events in 2023.

Stark Varg number one has hit the shores of the USA and in this episode of the Fly Racing Racer X Podcast, I call up Bryan Haskell to talk about being that guy, what he thinks of the bike, the positives, the negatives, going to Spain to ride it, what it’s like compared to his Alta, and more.

Listen to the Haskell podcast file directly or get it from Stitcher, the PulpMX App, or your local podcast player.

Main image courtesy of Brian Haskell

