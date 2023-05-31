I mean you only got in the last national last year so did this kind of feel like a “re-debut” in a sense I guess?

Yeah, even this race, it was the first race I have done where I feel like I can charge until the end and I still feel good you know? Like Pala 2 last year, obviously the heat was gnarly, but I got like 15 minutes into it and I’m dead. So, I felt a lot stronger at this one but it is just like round one again. It's obviously still my rookie season, but it's almost like I forgot how it was last year. Qualifying was so hard. But it's fun. It's fun to get the first race jitters out and now I can focus ahead to Hangtown and know what I need to work on a put it all together.

Seeing as the track got as gnarly as it did, you don’t really get to test in those conditions all of the time. Did you learn some things on the bike today that you are going to try to fix or work on during the week?

Actually our training facility in Florida, the Lawrence’s place the Dog Pound, it's the most realistic outdoor track I have ridden that’s actually comparable to this. They don’t prep it, they like to leave it. Obviously, the ruts up the lips, you don’t get that many ruts there, but the bumps there and the bumps you get here it's pretty comparable. The only thing that I think it's that different between here and the practice track is the ruts off the lips. Most of the time you only get one rut because all of us are hitting the same line. But here you just kind of have to pick and choose your lines, I definitely feel like I was slacking a little bit on race craft, just changing my lines when I needed to. I felt like I stayed in the lines too long. I feel like I learned that too this weekend. Honestly my bike felt great, Honda HRC had my bike working great, Showa suspension was amazing. Dunlop tires were hooking up. Honestly, I couldn’t complain about the bike, it was awesome.

Michael Mosiman | 19-10 | 15th OA

Racer X: Alright Michael Mosiman, 15th isn’t where you wanted to end up but I feel like the second moto was the step in the right direction you were hoping for?

Michael Mosiman: Absolutely, I think we have to take the positives and build on that. Got off to a pretty dang good start in the second moto and was able to just see where the pace is. It's been a little bit for me, I think just giving myself a little grace and allowing myself to build into it is going to be important for me. And 15th is something that we can pout about and make a stink about and be really bummed but that’s not going to get us anywhere. So, take what we can, build on it, I think we made a lot of progress with the bike, and I think that was huge. Second moto I had a lot more flow and was able to ride better. I am excited, they even have some more things they want to try to try and improve. So, I think on that end we made a lot of progress.

Coming into this weekend, based on your own expectations that you had for yourself and what you knew you were capable of, do you feel like you were better than expected like in terms of feel on the bike, comfort, doing full motos again. Because it's been a little bit since you’ve been out here.

No, I would say I was unimpressed with my riding and my performance. I was really happy in qualifying, I had a lot of fun. So that was big for me, to where qualifying where I did was less important because I was having fun. I would say I had higher hopes and I had been riding pretty good at the practice track, but there is nothing like racing. And I certainly had the prerace jitters a little more that usual. But yeah, something to build off of and excited to go back to my hometown. I know every line there already so yeah, I'm excited.

And you won there last year (the first moto).

And I won there last year, so it has even more good feelings.

Tell me about the track in the second moto, it looked brutal.

First moto, second moto, it was brutal all day. First practice it was brutal, golly. That double double and then the step-up, ugh. It was insane. The second moto it was better for sure but the first moto it was so gnarly. And then the second moto the next section it was like ruts all the way across and then you are wheelieing in the rut, but still staying in the rut, and then jumping into another rut, and you have choices of which one you are going to land in. It was hectic. It was a lot to deal with, but everyone is dealing with the same thing. You make do with it and try to jump the bumps and have fun.