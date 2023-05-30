The start of the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship is a reminder of all the awesome things about outdoor motocross. It's a reminder of the seminal DVD series The Great Outdoors, which opened the door to the series both behind the scenes and on the track like nothing before it. The Great Outdoors is legend, and now you can go back, download and watch the classics:

Motocross. A sport like no other. An absolute synergy between man and machine, it’s a sport which demands absolutely everything from its athletes. For two decades now, The Great Outdoors has documented the world’s best motocross riders on the roughest, toughest, most majestic circuits on the planet. Having created over 20 motocross documentaries throughout the years, the directors, producers and film crew of TGO leave no stone unturned, no stories untold and no questions unanswered in their mud, sweat and gears quest to capture the power and passion of the greatest sport on Earth.