Last week at Perris Raceway, the folks at Suzuki invited out their customers to a ride day where they could hang out with the Twisted Tea/HEP Motorsports Suzuki team and riders and even Damon Huffman came out! Hear from Chris Wheeler about what the event is all about and then Todd Sciacqua talks with Damon Huffman about getting back together with Suzuki.

Film/edit: Spencer Owens