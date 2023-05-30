Next Level: Data Management

Main image courtesy of Juan Pablo Acevedo/GasGas

Some inventions, tools, and techniques have advanced the sport of motocross significantly since their inception. The Racer X staff explains some of those advancements in this feature, “Next Level,” and this month, we’re looking into the future with the help of longtime tech Marshall Plumb, who explains why he thinks, “The future of our sport is in a little electronic box.”

In case you don’t know who Plumb is, he’s been around in this sport for decades. Once an aspiring racer himself, he opted to pick up wrenches and became a pro mechanic, eventually winning a national championship with Guy Cooper in 1990. He also worked for Dunlop for many years, and his business, Marshall’s Racing, is celebrating 25 years this year. So, yeah, he’s been around, and that makes him a great person to offer predictions on what the next big evolution in this sport will be.

“Data Management is endless,” Plumb says. “Over the next five or six years, what we’ll be able to do with it is almost unimaginable. We’re already there with electronics. With all the ECU stuff we have now, the GET systems, the Vortex systems, it’s there. It’s just a matter of getting it programmed into the electronics. I think it can be done. You can electronically sense what a bike is doing, then feed the data back and have it react the way you want it to. In today’s world, if you think about it, it can be done. I look at it from the standpoint of possibilities. You can use data management for engine management, suspension, braking, anything. Data management has the potential to be a bigger game changer in our sport than just about anything else. It provides infinite variability, and the potential is endless if you have the right people on the software and research side of things.”