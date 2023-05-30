Tell us how you felt out there getting back to where you were past champion, the last time you were here racing at Pala, you were actually the champion in 2021. Tell us how you felt out there to get your leg over 30-minute motos.

It seems long time ago to me, but obviously coming back from injury is never easy. You can be champ, but injury is injury. You have to rebuild yourself. You have to come back and try again, so it’s what I did. For sure, I’m very happy to be here but a little bit surprised also. The last few weeks have been very tough for the team and myself. We’ve been struggling a little bit with the bike. That new chassis Yamaha 2023 was way better in supercross, but more difficult in motocross, at least for me. So, we had to try a lot. Again today every session we tried stuff on the bike. So, obviously my first session was terrible with P13 in practice. Then we just improved session after session. So, I'm very happy. Very thankful for all the big work from the guys in the team. I'm lucky they work this hard because the way it was this morning, I would have never finished on the box today. So, I think now we can move on and build more pace and try to be more performance. Try to be more confident on the bike and improve my pace, my fitness and everything, and just improve myself race after race.

How long have you been testing the new bike and the chassis? I know having ridden both, they’re quite different motorcycles but I just wondered. Did you feel like you came in with not enough testing under you belt for the outdoors and you needed more testing?

Yeah, the thing is we got this new bike last year but the first thing we did was supercross. We prepped since September we rode in supercross with it. We never did any motocross session, any testing in motocross. So, for motocross we start from zero. As soon as I got back on the bike after my concussion and all the rehab I did, I think I rode six or five weeks from now. At the beginning you just want to get back to the pace and just ride a little easy at the beginning. As soon as the pace was back, we start some testing. But we had so much to do and so much to learn that it was pretty intense. Like I said, even between the motos we changed stuff today to try and test the bike and see what was going on. So, it’s not easy. New bike is never easy, especially being the only one in a team. No teammate to try with me, so it’s difficult but obviously we made it work.