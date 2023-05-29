Videos courtesy of Pro Motocross and NBC Motorsports

Video highlights from the first round (of 11) of the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship. The Fox Raceway National was also the 18th round of the all-new 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).

Hunter Lawrence (3-1 on Honda) claimed he 250 Class overall win over Haiden Deegan (6-2 on Yamaha) and RJ Hampshire (1-11 on Husqvarna).

In the premier class, Jett Lawrence (1-1 on Honda) claimed the 450 Class overall win over Chase Sexton (2-2 on Honda) and Dylan Ferrandis (3-3 on Yamaha).

Check out the post-race videos for the Fox Raceway National.

Fox Raceway National

250 Class Highlights