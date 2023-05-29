How often have you had a moto like that where you had someone right on you? In the 250 class, you’ve had a good run, so did you learn something being under pressure like that?

I think the closest thing that I had to that really was when I was racing my brother last year in outdoors, I think at Millville and High Point in one moto, where I think this year, it’s going to be… Like, the first moto I got pretty lucky. I ended up getting a good start and kind of getting a bit of a safety kind of gap and just managing. Like Chase said, he didn’t feel as good and had to make a shock change. So obviously didn’t feel up to par, like how he felt on that one. Then the second one, he got a better start. For me, I find it fun because it makes me a better rider all around. I don’t get that very often. I’m definitely going to be having that all season. I can tell you now, there’s going to be some races where just because it’s the first year fully on a 450, I’m just not going to have it some rounds. I think the best thing for me is to just be smart and just learn, okay, I don’t have it this weekend. Chase or Dylan, you guys have it, and just play it smart. I get to race with some of the fastest guys. It’s kind of crazy because last time I raced these guys when I first kind of went pro was back in 2020. So it’s kind of like I’ve raced them, but then back then I was nowhere near them. So I barely even got to learn how they ride. Now I’m up there and I’m just really excited. It’s going to be an awesome summer with some gnarly dudes.

Was there some sense of security that the guy that was pressuring in moto two was your teammate? Pretty sure that he’s not going to do anything silly, but pushing you further ahead? Did you learn more racing with him than you did in the first one when you were just running away from it?

The biggest thing with the second one was when I seen it was Chase, I’m like, he’s going to be there all moto. I know that for sure. In 250 I could always either out-speed someone or out-fitness someone. Where we’re in the big bikes, everyone’s fit. Everyone’s strong. So I was like, well, okay. This one is going to be a long, 35-minute moto. But, we both respect each other. I know for sure we’re not going to do anything silly to put each other on the ground. I know when we got back we’d get a whooping from Honda. But we respect each other. I think we get more of a buzz out of having a good, clean race than going down at the end.