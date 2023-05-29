Results Archive
GNCC
The John Penton
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Jordan Ashburn
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Jonathan Girroir
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Cody J Barnes
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Michael Witkowski
Full Results
MXGP of
France
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeremy Seewer
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Thibault Benistant
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Liam Everts
Full Results
Motocross
Fox Raceway
Articles
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Haiden Deegan
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Sat Jun 3
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Hangtown Motocross Classic
Sat Jun 3
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Latvia
Sun Jun 4
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Sat Jun 10
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Luqui Moly Germany
Sun Jun 11
Articles
Full Schedule

Best Post-Race Show Ever: Fox Raceway

May 29, 2023 1:05pm | by: , &

Twisted Tea backs our coverage of the Best Post-Race Show Ever from the 2023 Fox Raceway National. The season kicked off with a bang as Jett Lawrence went 1-1 in his 450 class debut and his brother Hunter completed the Honda HRC sweep with a 3-1 performance in the 250 class. Jason Weigandt and Kellen Brauer break it all down with Fredrik Noren, Kyle Chisholm, and Marshal Weltin

Film by Tom Journet.

