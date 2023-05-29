Everyone knew saw Hunter Lawrence as a title contender entering the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship, but we didn't know he came into the series nursing an injury. The Australian had just clinched his first professional title in the U.S. a few weeks prior (the 250SX East Region title), but a practice crash on Monday limited his riding this week. Even on Thursday’s press day riding session he was limited on what he could do.

However, the #96 dug deep on race day, claiming third in the first moto and then taking the race—and overall—win in the second moto. It was just Hunter’s second overall 250 Class win in his career, but it was quite a ride, given the rib injury, and how important it was to set the tone for the season. Here is what he said to the media during the post-race press conference.

Let's talk history. First time ever in AMA Pro Motocross where two brothers won on the same day. Are you aware of that?

No! But it's cool for sure.

You and your brother always take what the race gives you. You tried like heck to get second in that first one, but you took a third, and the second one, you did what you needed to do.

Yeah, you're either going to win or you don't. You can only take what the track is giving me. First one they put a lot of water down so you're trying not to make any silly mistakes and tuck the front just due to wet conditions. I've done that before. Second one I put a lot of emphasis on the start. That was a good one.

Let's talk about having metal starting grates. Hunter, you ran the scoop tire today. Did you feel okay? Obviously the holeshot the second moto, didn’t work too badly.

Hunter Lawrence: Yeah, for sure. I think I speak for everyone. We’re all like, okay, is everyone running a scoop tire? Then okay, we’re running a scoop tire. If Washougal start straight was as deep as today, we’d probably run a scoop tire there, just because the start is so important. I think the grates are cool. It takes uncontrollable variables out of play. Like if it’s a stupid mudder for example, the mechanics are trying to sweep water out of the rut and the other guy’s water he’s sweeping out just goes into yours. So, I think all other professional motorsports—Fomula1, MotoGP—the start position is the same every time. So, I think it’s good. Definitely takes a toll off of our mechanics’ knees and ankles from stomping gates.