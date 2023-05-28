When it comes to professional motocross, it’s rare that a talent comes along and immediately defies all expectations. Whether it be Jeremy McGrath winning the premier class supercross title as a rookie, or Ricky Carmichael breaking through to knock McGrath off the top eight years later, it’s moments like those that fans theorize could happen but it’s still incredible if and when it happens.

The story of Jett Lawrence in 2023 is that of a sure-fire motocross and supercross superstar that has now seen the sun set on his days racing a 250F. And at Saturday’s Fox Raceway National to kick off the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship, everyone was finally treated to what Jett Lawrence really can do on a 450.

It might not be surprising that he topped qualifying, but it might surprise some that Jett Lawrence topped both qualifying sessions in his first shot and ended up 2.5 seconds faster than everyone else. It also might not be a surprise if he went out and won his 450 debut moto, but it might be surprising if he were to holeshot that moto, lead every lap, and then turn around and do it again an hour and a half later.

That’s what we got on Saturday. A Jett Lawrence debut that went from highly anticipated to a debut for the ages in the span of about eight hours. The 19-year-old Australian was simply perfect all day long at Fox Raceway and has sent a clear shot across the bow to anyone that not only is he ready to win on a 450, but he’s also planning on doing it a lot.

"It's awesome man, I can finally smile!" said Lawrence. "Today I've been trying to not get too excited and not have the emotions come over but now I can finally smile and let loose. It was fun. It was cool to have both Honda boys up there similar to last year with a 1-2."