It’s Time

To see what Jett Lawrence can do on a 450 against the biggest superstars of the sport. After dominating 250SX west in supercross, Lawrence will now join the 450 Class at Fox Raceway. To say he’s not going to be good is ludicrous, but at the same time, we have no idea just how good he’ll be. Is there a chance he runs away with the win? Maybe. Will he find a solid home in the top five? Wouldn’t be surprising. Will he get nervous and have an off day? It’s possible! No matter what happens, it sure is going to be fun to see a rider as talented as Lawrence go up against the stars of the 450 Class at Fox Raceway. -Aaron Hansel

The (2021) Champ Returns

We haven’t seen Dylan Ferrandis in top form since he dominated the 450 class outdoors in 2021. Since then, he’s had a rough go of things in supercross, and a thumb injury kept him out of competition for nearly the entire summer. He’ll be back at Fox Raceway, however, which means we’ll finally get to see how he stacks up against Chase Sexton. No matter what happens though, it’ll be good to have Ferrandis back on the gate. -Hansel