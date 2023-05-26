Results Archive
Supercross
Salt Lake City
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Justin Hill
Full Results
250SX Showdown Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Levi Kitchen
Full Results
GNCC
The John Penton
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Jordan Ashburn
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Jonathan Girroir
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Cody J Barnes
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Michael Witkowski
Full Results
MXGP of
France
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeremy Seewer
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Thibault Benistant
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Liam Everts
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Fox Raceway
Sat May 27
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Sat Jun 3
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Hangtown Motocross Classic
Sat Jun 3
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Latvia
Sun Jun 4
Articles
Full Schedule

Weege Show: Riders Talk and Fox Raceway Media Day

May 26, 2023 10:00am | by:

The 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship is here, and Jason Weigandt walks and talks through the press day kickoff, chatting with riders at the Pala Casino, which hosted a press conference, and then over to the track at Fox Raceway. Hear from a bunch of contenders about the prep and strategy heading into the new campaign. Guests include Michael Mosiman, Max Vohland, and the 100-rider Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 250 team.

Brought to you by Honda and the dominant CRF line of motocrossers. Coming off a championship sweep in supercross, Honda rolls into motocross with factory HRC riders Hunter Lawrence and Chance Hymas piloting the proven CRF250R, while Jett Lawrence joins Chase Sexton on the powerful CRF450R. Winning looks easy on a CRF250R and CRF450R, from Honda.

Read Now
