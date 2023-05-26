Weege Show: Riders Talk and Fox Raceway Media Day

The 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship is here, and Jason Weigandt walks and talks through the press day kickoff, chatting with riders at the Pala Casino, which hosted a press conference, and then over to the track at Fox Raceway. Hear from a bunch of contenders about the prep and strategy heading into the new campaign. Guests include Michael Mosiman, Max Vohland, and the 100-rider Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 250 team.

