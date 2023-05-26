Results Archive
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Justin Hill
Full Results
250SX Showdown Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Levi Kitchen
Full Results
Overall Results
  1. Jordan Ashburn
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Jonathan Girroir
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Cody J Barnes
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Michael Witkowski
Full Results
MXGP Results
  1. Jeremy Seewer
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Thibault Benistant
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Liam Everts
Full Results
Watch: John Penton GNCC Motorcycle Highlights & Results

May 26, 2023 10:30am | by:

Video: RacerTV

The seventh round (of 12) of the 2023 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series took place over the weekend at Sunday Creek Raceway in Millfield, Ohio. Defending champion Jordan Ashburn (Husqvarna) claimed the overall win to become the seventh (!) different overall winner in the first seven rounds of the season. When we hit five different winners in the first five rounds, we were witnessing history—then we got two different winners since then as history continues to be written!

And while we watch the wild action out front of each race, the championship continues to be intense up front as well. Now, after round seven, Steward Baylor Jr. (KTM) takes the points lead from Ben Kelley (KTM), who drops to third behind second place Craig Delong (Husqvarna).

Watch full motorcycle (youth, WXC, Pro) coverage from the John Penton GNCC.

John Penton GNCC Results

GNCC

The John Penton - Overall Race

May 20, 2023
Sunday Creek Raceway
Millfield, OH United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Jordan Ashburn 02:54:24.459 Cookeville, TN United States Husqvarna
2Steward Baylor 02:54:25.872 Belton, SC United States KTM
3Jonathan Girroir 02:56:03.319 Southwick, MA United States KTM
4Josh Strang 02:56:04.941 Inverell Australia Kawasaki
5Cody J Barnes 02:56:24.100 Sterling, IL United States Honda
Full Results
GNCC

The John Penton - XC2 Pro Race

May 20, 2023
Sunday Creek Raceway
Millfield, OH United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Cody J Barnes 02:56:24.100 Sterling, IL United States Honda
2Liam Draper 02:56:25.179 Auckland New Zealand Yamaha
3Michael Witkowski 02:59:02.259 North Liberty, IN United States Honda
4Angus Riordan 02:59:15.530 Woodland, CA United States KTM
5Ruy Barbosa 02:59:29.318 Chile Honda
Full Results
GNCC

The John Penton - XC3 Pro-Am Race

May 20, 2023
Sunday Creek Raceway
Millfield, OH United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Dakoda Devore 03:08:58.995 Uhrichsville, OH United States KTM
2Jason Lipscomb 03:17:51.855 Parkersburg, WV United States Beta
3Toby Cleveland 03:24:33.676 Erin, NY United States Husqvarna
4Sawyer Carratura 02:53:07.310 Allison Park, PA United States Yamaha
5Zack Hayes 01:17:30.212 Sumter, SC United States KTM
Full Results
GNCC

The John Penton - WXC Race

May 20, 2023
Sunday Creek Raceway
Millfield, OH United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Rachael Archer 01:55:41.930 New Zealand Yamaha
2Korie Steede 02:12:13.160 Beloit, OH United States KTM
3Prestin Raines 02:27:42.699 Travelers Rest, SC United States Yamaha
4Sheryl B Hunter 02:30:39.871 Jericho, VT United States Husqvarna
5Elizabeth Perez 02:35:15.530 Bloomington, IN United States Husqvarna
Full Results

Championship Standings

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Steward Baylor Belton, SC United States148
2Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States138
3Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States129
4Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States110
5Grant Baylor Belton, SC United States98
Full Standings
GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States146
2Ruy Barbosa Chile145
3Liam Draper Auckland New Zealand134
4Angus Riordan Woodland, CA United States131
5Ryder Lafferty Millville, NJ United States127
Full Standings
GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Toby Cleveland Erin, NY United States176
2Dakoda Devore Uhrichsville, OH United States161
3Jason Lipscomb Parkersburg, WV United States147
4Jhak Walker Morrisonville, IL United States127
5Sawyer Carratura Allison Park, PA United States111
Full Standings
GNCC

WXC Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Rachael Archer New Zealand200
2Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States165
3Rachel Gutish Terre Haute, IN United States150
4Prestin Raines Travelers Rest, SC United States121
5Kayla Oneill Greenwood Lake, NY United States107
Full Standings

Main image by Ken Hill

The July 2023 Digital Issue Availalbe Now