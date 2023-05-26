Video: RacerTV

The seventh round (of 12) of the 2023 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series took place over the weekend at Sunday Creek Raceway in Millfield, Ohio. Defending champion Jordan Ashburn (Husqvarna) claimed the overall win to become the seventh (!) different overall winner in the first seven rounds of the season. When we hit five different winners in the first five rounds, we were witnessing history—then we got two different winners since then as history continues to be written!

And while we watch the wild action out front of each race, the championship continues to be intense up front as well. Now, after round seven, Steward Baylor Jr. (KTM) takes the points lead from Ben Kelley (KTM), who drops to third behind second place Craig Delong (Husqvarna).

Watch full motorcycle (youth, WXC, Pro) coverage from the John Penton GNCC.