Watch: John Penton GNCC Motorcycle Highlights & Results
Video: RacerTV
The seventh round (of 12) of the 2023 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series took place over the weekend at Sunday Creek Raceway in Millfield, Ohio. Defending champion Jordan Ashburn (Husqvarna) claimed the overall win to become the seventh (!) different overall winner in the first seven rounds of the season. When we hit five different winners in the first five rounds, we were witnessing history—then we got two different winners since then as history continues to be written!
And while we watch the wild action out front of each race, the championship continues to be intense up front as well. Now, after round seven, Steward Baylor Jr. (KTM) takes the points lead from Ben Kelley (KTM), who drops to third behind second place Craig Delong (Husqvarna).
John Penton GNCC Results
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Jordan Ashburn
|02:54:24.459
|Cookeville, TN
|Husqvarna
|2
|Steward Baylor
|02:54:25.872
|Belton, SC
|KTM
|3
|Jonathan Girroir
|02:56:03.319
|Southwick, MA
|KTM
|4
|Josh Strang
|02:56:04.941
|Inverell
|Kawasaki
|5
|Cody J Barnes
|02:56:24.100
|Sterling, IL
|Honda
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Cody J Barnes
|02:56:24.100
|Sterling, IL
|Honda
|2
|Liam Draper
|02:56:25.179
|Auckland
|Yamaha
|3
|Michael Witkowski
|02:59:02.259
|North Liberty, IN
|Honda
|4
|Angus Riordan
|02:59:15.530
|Woodland, CA
|KTM
|5
|Ruy Barbosa
|02:59:29.318
|Honda
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Dakoda Devore
|03:08:58.995
|Uhrichsville, OH
|KTM
|2
|Jason Lipscomb
|03:17:51.855
|Parkersburg, WV
|Beta
|3
|Toby Cleveland
|03:24:33.676
|Erin, NY
|Husqvarna
|4
|Sawyer Carratura
|02:53:07.310
|Allison Park, PA
|Yamaha
|5
|Zack Hayes
|01:17:30.212
|Sumter, SC
|KTM
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Rachael Archer
|01:55:41.930
|Yamaha
|2
|Korie Steede
|02:12:13.160
|Beloit, OH
|KTM
|3
|Prestin Raines
|02:27:42.699
|Travelers Rest, SC
|Yamaha
|4
|Sheryl B Hunter
|02:30:39.871
|Jericho, VT
|Husqvarna
|5
|Elizabeth Perez
|02:35:15.530
|Bloomington, IN
|Husqvarna
Championship Standings
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|148
|2
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|138
|3
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|129
|4
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|110
|5
|Grant Baylor
|Belton, SC
|98
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|146
|2
|Ruy Barbosa
|145
|3
|Liam Draper
|Auckland
|134
|4
|Angus Riordan
|Woodland, CA
|131
|5
|Ryder Lafferty
|Millville, NJ
|127
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Toby Cleveland
|Erin, NY
|176
|2
|Dakoda Devore
|Uhrichsville, OH
|161
|3
|Jason Lipscomb
|Parkersburg, WV
|147
|4
|Jhak Walker
|Morrisonville, IL
|127
|5
|Sawyer Carratura
|Allison Park, PA
|111
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Rachael Archer
|200
|2
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|165
|3
|Rachel Gutish
|Terre Haute, IN
|150
|4
|Prestin Raines
|Travelers Rest, SC
|121
|5
|Kayla Oneill
|Greenwood Lake, NY
|107
Main image by Ken Hill