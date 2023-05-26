Results Archive
The List: SMX Standings Ahead of Pro Motocross

The List SMX Standings Ahead of Pro Motocross

May 26, 2023 3:45pm
by:

This year makes the first year of the all-inclusive SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX). In early August 2022, it was announced that the all-new series would combine AMA Supercross and Motocross points standings and then have a three-race “playoff” style finish to the season to crown both a 250cc and 450cc SMX champion. Both Monster Energy AMA Supercross and the AMA Pro Motocross Championship will crown champions in their respective classes (three different riders were crowned for SX, two more will be crowned for MX) and then the additional SMX champions will be crowned as well at the 31st and final SMX event of the year in late September. So, ahead of Pro Motocross, we decided to take a look at the SMX standings in both classes. Following each Pro Motocross race, we will provide an updated look at the SMX standings.

One thing to note here: the 450SX Class riders all had 17 rounds to compete in, whereas in the 250SX division, there was ten rounds in the 250SX East Region and only nine rounds in the 250SX West Region. This meant that before Pro Motocross would start, riders in the 250SX East Region have one more race—and thus one more chance at points.

But during Thursday’s Pro Motocross preseason press conference, host Jason Weigandt announced the American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) had decided to add a drop race in for the 250SX East Region riders that raced all ten main events. If an East Region rider raced all ten events, then their worst finish would be dropped and not counted towards the SMX standings. The race would still count in their SX championship finish, as they has not changed. Those supercross standings are final. But this drop equalizes the field for both 250SX regions. However, if a rider missed a main event and only made nine starts, then they would not have their worst race finish as all their results would count towards their SMX standings.

Now, with a tighter field because of equal amount of races, the 250 Class of Pro Motocross will see all 250cc riders together for the entire 11-round championship. Another thing to note is that the Pro Motocross points are paid per moto, meaning riders have 22 motos to earn points. So riders have the possibility of earning more points during Pro Motocross, naturally, which could result in a shakeup in the SMX standings.

Aside from the different in total SX races between the East and West Regions, the big thing to know in the 250cc SMX division is that while Jett Lawrence sits second in the SMX standings, he will not be racing a 250 anymore in AMA SX, MX, or SMX. Jett Lawrence will make his 450 class AMA debut this weekend and will be full-time on a 450F moving forward. So the #18 will have to get enough points this summer on his Honda CRF450R in order to qualify into the final three SMX rounds in the 450cc division. This also means any rider racing 250SX in supercross then 450 Class of motocross (or vice versa) means they have to qualify in one or the other respective class (250cc or 450cc) in order to qualify for SMX, there is no combining of points between both classes.

Jett Lawrence on his new Honda CRF450R.
Jett Lawrence on his new Honda CRF450R. Chelsea Adams

With the drop round for 250SX East Region riders included, Honda HRC’s Hunter Lawrence has a one-point lead over his brother Jett (who, again, will no longer be competing aboard a 250F moving forward). Third place in the SMX standings is Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s RJ Hampshire, with Fire Power Parts Honda Racing’s Max Anstie sitting fourth, and Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Haiden Deegan sitting fifth. Anstie is expected to race the FIM World Supercross Championship overseas this summer and we do not expect to see him in Pro Motocross. However, as for Anstie and any other rider set to race WSX, we might see them if the SMX points get tight. Deegan is followed closely in the SMX standings by his teammates Jordon Smith and Levi Kitchen as Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha’s Enzo Lopes sits eighth, Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki fill-in Chris Blose, and ClubMX’s Jeremy Martin round out the top ten. Lopes is set to race WSX and Blose’ time as a fill-in for Mitch Payton has come to an end as he will race WSX as well. Mitchell Oldenburg (racing WSX over MX), Max Vohland, Nate Thrahser (sidelined for rest of 2023 season with injury), AMA SX and MX rookie Tom Vialle, and Cullin Park (racing WSX over MX) round out the top 15. Check out the top 20 in the 250 SMX standings.

SuperMotocross

250SMX Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia224
2Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia223
3R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States186
4Max Anstie Newbury, England United Kingdom181
5Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States168
6Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States159
7Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States156
8Enzo Lopes Rio Grande do Sul Brazil149
9Chris Blose Phoenix, AZ United States133
10Jeremy Martin Millville, MN United States132
11Mitchell Oldenburg Alvord, TX United States131
12Max Vohland Sacramento, CA United States121
13Nate Thrasher
Livingston, TN United States120
14Tom Vialle France119
15Cullin Park Clermont, FL United States117
16Cameron McAdoo
Sioux City, IA United States101
17Pierce Brown
Sandy, UT United States98
18Coty Schock Dover, DE United States89
19Derek Kelley Riverside, CA United States87
20Cole Thompson Brigden, ON Canada87
Full Standings

In his Weege Show from the Pro Motocross preseason media day yesterday, Weege covered some topics on SMX, including the payout and points situation. Check it out below, with the SMX talk starting around the 4:25 mark.

In the 450cc division, the SMX standings are much clearer—they are simply how the 450SX championship finished. After 17 rounds of AMA Supercross, Honda HRC’s newly crowned champion Chase Sexton leads Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Eli Tomac—although Tomac is sidelined for the remainder of the season with a ruptured Achilles tendon. Cooper Webb sits third with 304 points, just barely edging out Ken Roczen for third in the 450SX Championship. Justin Barcia, who missed the final two supercross rounds with injuries, rounds out the top five. But remember, Roczen announced he will be racing WSX, although it is possible he races a Pro Motocross event or two if the SMX standings tighten up.

Sixth-place Jason Anderson will be sidelined for the first few rounds of Pro Motocross and only has a six-point gap over Aaron Plessinger. Justin Hill, currently eighth, Adam Cianciarulo is currently ninth, and Dean Wilson finished tenth. Like Roczen, Hill and Wilson will not be racing Pro Motocross as they are set to compete in the WSX as well, as is 11th-place Shane McElrath. Christian Craig (12th) is sidelined with injuries at the moment, and neither Josh Hill (13th) or Colt Nichols (14th) will be racing Pro Motocross—they are both in for WSX. Kyle Chisholm, who finished 15th in the SX standings, will be racing at least a few rounds of Pro Motocross. View the full 450 SMX standings top 20.

Honda HRC's newly crowned 450SX Champion Chase Sexton
Honda HRC's newly crowned 450SX Champion Chase Sexton Align Media
SuperMotocross

450SMX Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States372
2Eli Tomac
Cortez, CO United States339
3Cooper Webb
Newport, NC United States304
4Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany304
5Justin Barcia
Monroe, NY United States267
6Jason Anderson
Edgewood, NM United States242
7Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States236
8Justin Hill Yoncalla, OR United States212
9Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL United States210
10Dean Wilson Scotland United Kingdom200
11Shane McElrath Canton, NC United States151
12Christian Craig Temecula, CA United States150
13Josh Hill Yoncalla, OR United States149
14Colt Nichols
Muskogee, OK United States141
15Kyle Chisholm Clearwater, FL United States112
16Kevin Moranz Topeka, KS United States96
17Justin Starling Deland, FL United States94
18Grant Harlan Justin, TX United States94
19Benny Bloss
Oak Grove, MO United States91
20Joey Savatgy Thomasville, GA United States85
Full Standings
