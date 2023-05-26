This year makes the first year of the all-inclusive SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX). In early August 2022, it was announced that the all-new series would combine AMA Supercross and Motocross points standings and then have a three-race “playoff” style finish to the season to crown both a 250cc and 450cc SMX champion. Both Monster Energy AMA Supercross and the AMA Pro Motocross Championship will crown champions in their respective classes (three different riders were crowned for SX, two more will be crowned for MX) and then the additional SMX champions will be crowned as well at the 31st and final SMX event of the year in late September. So, ahead of Pro Motocross, we decided to take a look at the SMX standings in both classes. Following each Pro Motocross race, we will provide an updated look at the SMX standings.

One thing to note here: the 450SX Class riders all had 17 rounds to compete in, whereas in the 250SX division, there was ten rounds in the 250SX East Region and only nine rounds in the 250SX West Region. This meant that before Pro Motocross would start, riders in the 250SX East Region have one more race—and thus one more chance at points.

But during Thursday’s Pro Motocross preseason press conference, host Jason Weigandt announced the American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) had decided to add a drop race in for the 250SX East Region riders that raced all ten main events. If an East Region rider raced all ten events, then their worst finish would be dropped and not counted towards the SMX standings. The race would still count in their SX championship finish, as they has not changed. Those supercross standings are final. But this drop equalizes the field for both 250SX regions. However, if a rider missed a main event and only made nine starts, then they would not have their worst race finish as all their results would count towards their SMX standings.

Now, with a tighter field because of equal amount of races, the 250 Class of Pro Motocross will see all 250cc riders together for the entire 11-round championship. Another thing to note is that the Pro Motocross points are paid per moto, meaning riders have 22 motos to earn points. So riders have the possibility of earning more points during Pro Motocross, naturally, which could result in a shakeup in the SMX standings.

Aside from the different in total SX races between the East and West Regions, the big thing to know in the 250cc SMX division is that while Jett Lawrence sits second in the SMX standings, he will not be racing a 250 anymore in AMA SX, MX, or SMX. Jett Lawrence will make his 450 class AMA debut this weekend and will be full-time on a 450F moving forward. So the #18 will have to get enough points this summer on his Honda CRF450R in order to qualify into the final three SMX rounds in the 450cc division. This also means any rider racing 250SX in supercross then 450 Class of motocross (or vice versa) means they have to qualify in one or the other respective class (250cc or 450cc) in order to qualify for SMX, there is no combining of points between both classes.