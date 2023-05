Video/Text: SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)

Episode 25 welcomes Jason Thomas to the SMX Insider show. The Pro Motocross on-track analyst joins Jason Weigandt, Daniel Blair and Clinton Fowler to preview the upcoming AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

If you missed the first 24 episodes, watch them below.

SMX Insider – Episode 24 – The Twists and Turns of the 2023 Supercross Season