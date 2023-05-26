"I think after supercross it is kind hard to get your mind focused on outdoors, but once you get through that first race outdoors, you break through that little wall, it's not quite as bad,” he continued. “Once you get through that first race, you're kind of in that flow and once you kind of get into that rhythm, it doesn't seem like it's anything different. You're just going out there and if you are riding how you should be, it shouldn't be super-hard on you or your body. I think last year I really had fun the whole season and it really paid off towards the end because towards the end of the series everyone is kind of burnt-out and ready to pack it up. For me, though, I was ready to keep going, so I think that just goes to show how much effort and focus I put into my training, and it really pays off at the end of the season."

"Yeah, it is definitely going to be a little bit different not having Eli Tomac here, but for me, I'm going to be racing myself and that's just my mentality right now,” Sexton added. “I doesn't really matter who is on the line for me, I just want to go out there and win. If I can ride to the best of my ability, no matter what that is, I'll be right there. That's what I'm looking for."

And the masterplan for the season opening race at Fox Raceway at Pala?

"Definitely a win would be the main goal, but for me, I want to start the season off strong," reasoned Sexton. "We did a lot of preseason testing, so I'm really looking forward to seeing how this bike handles the race track. Yeah, I'm just going to go from there. Obviously winning is the main goal and I want to try and duplicate what I did last year. I feel super-good and very confident. It is definitely a different spot than I was in a year ago. I'm more confident. I feel way different than I did last year and that's cool. I definitely feel like last year was a turning point for my career and I just want to keep building. I'm looking forward to that. I definitely believe that I can win this and that's my expectation. That's why I train and wake up every morning and get on my dirt bike. I do that to win and that's where my head is at."