Watch: Pro Motocross Preseason Press Conference Live at 2 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT
The following press release is from MX Sports Pro Racing:
Pro Motocross Championship Kick Off Press Conference Live Stream Today
The 2023 Pro Motocross Championship has arrived! To officially kick off the summer season MX Sports Pro Racing will host a press conference from the Starlight Theater at Pala Casino Spa Resort in Southern California, located a mile from the site of the opening round, Fox Raceway at Pala.
Jason Weigandt, the voice of American motocross on NBC Sports and Peacock, will serve as the conference emcee, while several key figures from several series partners will speak to attendees.
A Q&A session will also be held with the top riders from both the 250 Class and 450 Class to set the stage for Saturday's season opening KTM Fox Raceway National, presented by Fox Racing.
Head over to ProMotocross.com or log on to the @AmericanMotocross YouTube channel to watch the exclusive live stream of the press conference.
- Motocross
Fox RacewaySaturday, May 27
- Preseason Press ConferenceLiveMay 25 - 2:00 PM
- 250 Class Moto 1LiveMay 27 - 4:00 PM
- 250 Class Moto 1LiveMay 27 - 4:00 PM
- 450 Class Moto 1LiveMay 27 - 5:00 PM
- 450 Class Moto 1LiveMay 27 - 5:00 PM
- 250 Class Moto 2LiveMay 27 - 6:00 PM
- 250 Class Moto 2LiveMay 27 - 6:00 PM
- 450 Class Moto 2LiveMay 27 - 7:00 PM
- 450 Class Moto 2LiveMay 27 - 7:00 PM
- Monday Re-AirMay 29 - 2:00 AM
Participating Riders:
250 Class
Justin Cooper - Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing
Haiden Deegan - Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing
RJ Hampshire - Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing
Levi Kitchen - Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing
Hunter Lawrence - Team Honda HRC
Jeremy Martin - Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha
Michael Mosiman - Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GASGAS Factory Racing
Jo Shimoda - Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki
Tom Vialle - Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Robbie Wageman - BarX Suzuki
450 Class
Justin Barcia - Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GASGAS Factory Racing
Adam Cianciarulo - Monster Energy Kawasaki
Christian Craig - Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing
Dylan Ferrandis - Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing
Jett Lawrence - Team Honda HRC
Fredrik Noren - Twisted Tea Suzuki presented by Progressive Insurance
Aaron Plessinger - Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Chase Sexton - Team Honda HRC
Cooper Webb - Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
**Link will go live shortly before the start of the press conference.**