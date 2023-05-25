Watch: Pro Motocross Preseason Press Conference Live at 2 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT

The following press release is from MX Sports Pro Racing:

Pro Motocross Championship Kick Off Press Conference Live Stream Today

The 2023 Pro Motocross Championship has arrived! To officially kick off the summer season MX Sports Pro Racing will host a press conference from the Starlight Theater at Pala Casino Spa Resort in Southern California, located a mile from the site of the opening round, Fox Raceway at Pala.

Jason Weigandt, the voice of American motocross on NBC Sports and Peacock, will serve as the conference emcee, while several key figures from several series partners will speak to attendees.

A Q&A session will also be held with the top riders from both the 250 Class and 450 Class to set the stage for Saturday's season opening KTM Fox Raceway National, presented by Fox Racing.

Head over to ProMotocross.com or log on to the @AmericanMotocross YouTube channel to watch the exclusive live stream of the press conference.