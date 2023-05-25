Results Archive
Supercross
Salt Lake City
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Justin Hill
Full Results
250SX Showdown Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Levi Kitchen
Full Results
GNCC
The John Penton
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Jordan Ashburn
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Jonathan Girroir
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Cody J Barnes
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Michael Witkowski
Full Results
MXGP of
France
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeremy Seewer
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Thibault Benistant
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Liam Everts
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Fox Raceway
Sat May 27
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Sat Jun 3
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Hangtown Motocross Classic
Sat Jun 3
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Latvia
Sun Jun 4
Articles
Full Schedule

Watch: Pro Motocross Preseason Press Conference Live at 2 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT

May 25, 2023 1:05pm | by:
The following press release is from MX Sports Pro Racing:

Pro Motocross Championship Kick Off Press Conference Live Stream Today

The 2023 Pro Motocross Championship has arrived! To officially kick off the summer season MX Sports Pro Racing will host a press conference from the Starlight Theater at Pala Casino Spa Resort in Southern California, located a mile from the site of the opening round, Fox Raceway at Pala.

Jason Weigandt, the voice of American motocross on NBC Sports and Peacock, will serve as the conference emcee, while several key figures from several series partners will speak to attendees.

A Q&A session will also be held with the top riders from both the 250 Class and 450 Class to set the stage for Saturday's season opening KTM Fox Raceway National, presented by Fox Racing.

Head over to ProMotocross.com or log on to the @AmericanMotocross YouTube channel to watch the exclusive live stream of the press conference.

  • Motocross

    Fox Raceway

     Saturday, May 27
    Fox Raceway at Pala
    Pala, CA US United States
    • Preseason Press Conference 
      Live
      May 25 - 2:00 PM
      youtube
    • 250 Class Moto 1 
      Live
      May 27 - 4:00 PM
      smx-video-pass
    • 250 Class Moto 1 
      Live
      May 27 - 4:00 PM
      peacock
    • 450 Class Moto 1 
      Live
      May 27 - 5:00 PM
      smx-video-pass
    • 450 Class Moto 1 
      Live
      May 27 - 5:00 PM
      peacock
    • 250 Class Moto 2 
      Live
      May 27 - 6:00 PM
      smx-video-pass
    • 250 Class Moto 2 
      Live
      May 27 - 6:00 PM
      peacock
    • 450 Class Moto 2 
      Live
      May 27 - 7:00 PM
      smx-video-pass
    • 450 Class Moto 2 
      Live
      May 27 - 7:00 PM
      peacock
    • Monday Re-Air
      May 29 - 2:00 AM
      cnbc
Motocross TV Schedule

Participating Riders:

250 Class

Justin Cooper - Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing
Haiden Deegan - Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing
RJ Hampshire - Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing
Levi Kitchen - Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing
Hunter Lawrence - Team Honda HRC
Jeremy Martin - Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha
Michael Mosiman - Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GASGAS Factory Racing
Jo Shimoda - Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki
Tom Vialle - Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Robbie Wageman - BarX Suzuki

450 Class

Justin Barcia - Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GASGAS Factory Racing
Adam Cianciarulo - Monster Energy Kawasaki
Christian Craig - Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing
Dylan Ferrandis - Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing
Jett Lawrence - Team Honda HRC
Fredrik Noren - Twisted Tea Suzuki presented by Progressive Insurance
Aaron Plessinger - Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Chase Sexton - Team Honda HRC
Cooper Webb - Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

**Link will go live shortly before the start of the press conference.** 

Read Now
