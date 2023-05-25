It’s on! The AMA Pro Motocross Championship is on deck, ready to kick off another summer of awesomeness. It will be hard to top last summer’s battle between Chase Sexton and eventual champion Eli Tomac. That down-to-the-wire dogfight gave the fans more than they could ever ask for. Still, this year’s setup between Sexton, newcomer Jett Lawrence, and 2021 champ Dylan Ferrandis isn’t a big letdown by any means.

Seeing Jett move to a 450 full time has me just as excited as the day I was able to fly without a mask again. He is one of the most gifted riders I have ever seen and looks to be just now exploring what he’s capable of. Is that enough, though? Sexton broke out last summer and carried that momentum into his first ever 450 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. His speed this season was simply undeniable and could be enough to thwart the wave that is Jett. Those two look bound for collision while also racing for the same team.

The wild card here is Ferrandis. The level he was on in 2021 would challenge anyone in any dynamic. He was fit, fast, and confident. At that time, he could come from the back or win from the front. The question will be in if he can rekindle that elite form. It’s fleeting, even for the most dominant of champions. Often times, riders can’t pinpoint the reasons for why and how they reached a peak. Make no mistake, though, to win this title, he will need it. Even with the loss of reigning champ Tomac, the boys in red are going to throwing serious heat at anyone stepping in to the proverbial batter’s box.