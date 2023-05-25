Results Archive
Supercross
Salt Lake City
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Justin Hill
Full Results
250SX Showdown Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Levi Kitchen
Full Results
GNCC
The John Penton
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Jordan Ashburn
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Jonathan Girroir
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Cody J Barnes
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Michael Witkowski
Full Results
MXGP of
France
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeremy Seewer
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Thibault Benistant
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Liam Everts
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Fox Raceway
Sat May 27
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Sat Jun 3
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Hangtown Motocross Classic
Sat Jun 3
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Latvia
Sun Jun 4
Articles
Full Schedule

Racer X Films: Fox Raceway Press Day Raw

May 25, 2023 9:40pm | by:

The 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship kicks off this weekend at Fox Raceway and several riders were given the time to feel out the racetrack today for Press Day. Following the preseason press conference, four sessions commenced on the track. Watch Jett Lawrence take his first laps as a full-time 450 class rider, Chase Sexton, Dylan Ferrandis, Aaron Plessinger, Justin Cooper, Hunter Lawrence, Jo Shimoda, and many more also shred around the racetrack.

Film/edit: Tom Journet

