The 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship kicks off this weekend at Fox Raceway and several riders were given the time to feel out the racetrack today for Press Day. Following the preseason press conference, four sessions commenced on the track. Watch Jett Lawrence take his first laps as a full-time 450 class rider, Chase Sexton, Dylan Ferrandis, Aaron Plessinger, Justin Cooper, Hunter Lawrence, Jo Shimoda, and many more also shred around the racetrack.

Film/edit: Tom Journet