But I still say that this is still different. The more I try to step back and see it in the big picture, the more important this actually seems. Eli Tomac losing this title in this way is the ultimate reminder of what Eli tried to remind everyone of all season long: don’t take anything for granted. Don’t count on anything. Don’t make assumptions.

Or:

“I guess you just never know,” is how Eli put it in New Jersey, after he narrowly escaped injury during a crash in qualifying.

You don’t ever know. Especially not in sports, where injuries change fate in an instant, but it’s an important lesson for all walks of life. Let me help explain:

Chase Sexton was down to third in points, having to leap two two-time champions in three weeks to win the title. This was statistically improbable. No rider had pulled off such a feat in the 50 years previous years of supercross.

Sexton ignored that inevitability and kept trying. Honda even postponed motocross testing to keep pushing in supercross. Don’t assume a negative fate is sealed. Because fate, as it’s defined, implies there are crazy things that are out of your control. Too often we give up on things not from fear of failure, but because failure seems inevitable. Life is tough and anything worth getting is born of struggle. We know this. At this point it’s practically cliché for every championship sports team to talk about overcoming adversity and sticking together. Trust the process. Whatever it may be. If you took a survey of 1,000 very successful people, I’d imagine probably 900 could tell you a time in life where such success seemed improbable. That didn’t deter them.