The 2023 season of AMA Pro Motocross Championship kicks off this weekend at Fox Raceway in Pala, California. Here’s a look at who’s in and who’s out for the opening round.
450 Class
Jason Anderson – Neck | Out
Anderson sustained a non-displaced fracture in his neck in Nashville and will miss the action this weekend. At the moment there is no timetable for his return.
Justin Barcia – Collarbone, Ribs, Shoulder | Out
Barcia is recovering after a big crash in Nashville, in which he broke his collarbone, two ribs, and right shoulder. We don’t have an official return date, but it won’t be this weekend. He said in today’s preseason press conference that he has yet to ride again but he did do pushups today, so he takes that as progress.
Benny Bloss – Collarbone | Out
Bloss told us he’s healing up well after breaking his collarbone in Nashville but is unsure when he’ll be back racing.
Christian Craig – Hip, Elbow | Out
There is currently no timetable on the return of Craig, who dislocated his hip and broke his elbow in Glendale. He said in today’s presser he is about three weeks away from riding and is roughly aiming to race the final five rounds.
Dylan Ferrandis – Concussion | In
Ferrandis will return to racing this weekend after missing most of supercross due to a concussion.
Grant Harlan – Shoulder | In
Harlan dislocated his shoulder in Nashville but has somehow continued to race. He’s in for the nationals.
Brandon Hartranft – Back, Shoulder, Hip, & More | Out
Hartranft is out for the year after crashing before supercross and sustaining a long list of severe injuries, including a traumatic brain injury.
Justin Rodbell – Achilles Tendon | Out
Rodbell is recovering after tearing his Achilles tendon. He’s unsure whether or not he’ll be able to race any nationals this summer, but if he does, it’ll be at the end of the season.
John Short — Wrist | Out
Short, who injured his wrist before Denver, told us he was unable to turn a doorknob and was forced to get surgery. He’s out for the summer.
Malcolm Stewart – Knee | Out
There is no timetable on the return of Stewart, who underwent surgery to repair a knee injury sustained early in the season and is out for the time being.
Eli Tomac – Achilles Tendon | Out
Tomac is out for the summer due to an injured Achilles tendon sustained in Denver.
Cooper Webb – Head | In
Webb will return to racing this weekend at Fox Raceway after sustaining a concussion in Nashville.
250 Class
Pierce Brown – Hand, Knee | Out
Brown is out with a broken hand, and subsequent surgery to repair a nagging meniscus injury. Caden Braswell is filling in for him until he can get back to racing.
Austin Forkner – Knee | Out
There’s a possibility Forkner might return for a few rounds at the end of the summer after missing supercross with a knee injury sustained in the supercross opener at Anaheim.
Seth Hammaker – Arm, Wrist | Out
Hammaker broke his arm before supercross. He should be back at some point this season, but he won’t be ready for the opener this weekend
Garrett Marchbanks – Wrist | In
Marchbanks will return to racing at Fox Raceway after missing supercross with a wrist injury.
Cameron McAdoo – Shoulder | Out
McAdoo is working on healing up after sustaining a dislocated shoulder and torn labrum while practicing. There is no date set for his return.
Michael Mosiman – Banged Up | In
Mosiman will line up at Fox Raceway this weekend for the first time since going down hard in Daytona.
Phil Nicoletti – Wrist | Out
Nicoletti is scheduled to be back at some point this summer, possibly around the midway point, after dislocating his wrist in Oakland.
Stilez Robertson – Leg | Out
Robertson is out due to a broken leg sustained in Glendale.
Nick Romano – Knee | Out
Romano missed supercross with a torn ACL. He’s still recovering following surgery and at the moment there is no word on whether or not he’ll be returning for any racing this summer, although it doesn’t seem likely.
Jalek Swoll – Arm | In
Swoll is in for Fox Raceway after missing supercross with a broken arm.
Nate Thrasher – Hip, Collarbone, Knee | Out
Thrasher dislocated his hip and broke his collarbone in Atlanta. He’s had surgery on his collarbone, and also went through surgery to fix the ACL he tore earlier in the season. He’s out for the year.
Joshua Varize – Head | In
Varize will get back to racing this weekend after sustaining a concussion in East Rutherford.