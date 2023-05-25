Main image by Chelsea Adams
The 11-round 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship kicks off this weekend with the Fox Raceway National in Pala, California. This race will be the 18th round of the 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).
Action kicks off in the morning with live qualifying coverage beginning at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT on Peacock. Peacock will carry live coverage of the Fox Raceway National motos beginning at 4 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT.
The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) will also be off this weekend, before the eighth round MXGP of Latvia June 3 and 4 as well.
Below is everything you need for the weekend.
TV | Online Schedule
- Motocross
Fox RacewaySaturday, May 27
- Preseason Press ConferenceLiveMay 25 - 2:00 PM
- 250 Class Moto 1LiveMay 27 - 4:00 PM
- 250 Class Moto 1LiveMay 27 - 4:00 PM
- 450 Class Moto 1LiveMay 27 - 5:00 PM
- 450 Class Moto 1LiveMay 27 - 5:00 PM
- 250 Class Moto 2LiveMay 27 - 6:00 PM
- 250 Class Moto 2LiveMay 27 - 6:00 PM
- 450 Class Moto 2LiveMay 27 - 7:00 PM
- 450 Class Moto 2LiveMay 27 - 7:00 PM
- Monday Re-AirMay 29 - 2:00 AM
International
International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.
2022 Standings
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|
Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|546
|2
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|539
|3
|
Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|440
|4
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt
|394
|5
|Christian Craig
|Temecula, CA
|373
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|525
|2
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka
|480
|3
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough
|468
|4
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|415
|5
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|346
Other Links
Monster Energy MX Preview Videos
2023 Racer X Monster Energy Pro Motocross Preview Show: Episode 1 - 450 Class
2023 Racer X Monster Energy Pro Motocross Preview Show: Episode 2 - 250 Class
2023 Souvenir Program
View the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship souvenir program.
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|6
|Jeremy Martin
|New
|Millville, MN
|Yamaha YZ250F
|24
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|HQV FC250 RE
|30
|Jo Shimoda
|New
|Suzuka
|Kawasaki KX250F
|31
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|GasGas MC 250F
|32
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|Yamaha YZ250F
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|2
|
Cooper Webb
|New
|Newport, NC
|KTM 450 SX-F
|7
|Aaron Plessinger
|New
|Hamilton, OH
|KTM 450 SX-F
|9
|Adam Cianciarulo
|New
|Port Orange, FL
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|18
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|Honda CRF450R
|23
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|Honda CRF450R
Follow
Other Info
Fox Raceway at Pala
Address: 12799 CA-76, Pala, CA 92059
Practice & Qualifying — 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT
Main Event — 4 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT
Tickets
Get tickets to the Fox Raceway National.
Track Map
Race Day Schedule
Fox Raceway National Race Weekend Schedule
*Note: All times on the race day schedule are local to Pala, California.
Saturday, May 27, 2023