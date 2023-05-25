Main image by Chelsea Adams

The 11-round 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship kicks off this weekend with the Fox Raceway National in Pala, California. This race will be the 18th round of the 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).

Action kicks off in the morning with live qualifying coverage beginning at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT on Peacock. Peacock will carry live coverage of the Fox Raceway National motos beginning at 4 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT.

The 2023 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing will have a weekend off, then the eighth round Mason-Dixon GNCC will take place June 3 and 4 in Pennsylvania.

The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) will also be off this weekend, before the eighth round MXGP of Latvia June 3 and 4 as well.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.