He added:

“Yeah, yeah, man. I mean, I can’t thank these guys enough for how much they have put into it. And the heart I see off the track is just as much heart as I put in on the track. So these guys have been working day in, day out, getting the bike better. I think we have a phenomenal setup for outdoors. And they continue to just fill my needs on the bike. It was crazy, at the first start, the bike wasn’t where we wanted it. But these dues, they put their heads down, they came up with some parts and really made the bike what it is now. And obviously you see, I mean Coop [Cooper Webb], he was close to winning the [supercross] championship this year after getting fifth or whatever he did last year. So, they have really, really turned it around. And I say we are in a really, really good spot. And I cannot wait to get this outdoors started and continue into next year.”

Plessinger raced with the Monster Energy Yamaha factory team for his first two 450cc seasons in 2019 and 2020, then he stayed on a Yamaha YZ450F as the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team took over the factory 450 effort. Plessinger was the 2018 250SX West Region Champion and then claimed the 250 Class Pro Motocross Championship that summer as well. Then in October 2021, the #7 joined the Red Bull KTM team for the 2022 and 2023 seasons. Plessinger finished seventh in the 2023 450SX standings, claiming two podium finishes and five total top-five finishes in 14 main event starts.

While Webb’s 2024 contract situation appears to still be up in the air, and supercross-only Marvin Musquin missed all of 2023 with a wrist injury, Plessinger becomes the first KTM rider confirmed for next year. Rumors are that Chase Sexton will be moving to the Red Bull KTM team in 2024 and this year will be Webb's final with KTM. Although either of those have yet to be confirmed publicly.

The Pierer Mobility AG (owners of the KTM Group) have Justin Barcia locked into a new two-year deal as the sole 450cc rider with the Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas Factory Racing team and Malcolm Stewart and Christian Craig both locked into the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna team for 2024 as well. Craig joined the team in the off-season with a two-year deal and Stewart, although sidelined with a knee injury for his second of his own two-year deal, re-signed with the team for another two years in early May. So, Stewart will be on a Rockstar Energy Husqvarna FC 450 Rockstar Edition through the 2025 season, Craig on one through the 2024 season, and now Plessinger will be aboard a KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition through the 2024 season as well. We expect to see some more changes as the year progresses, especially once the SuperMotocross Championship (SMX) season concludes at the end of September.

